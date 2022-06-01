Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber Passes Away

FRISCO, Texas - Marion Barber, one of the fiercest running backs to ever play for the Cowboys, has passed away on Wednesday.

Barber, who was just 38, spent six seasons of his eight-year career with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2005.

The Cowboys issued a statement on Wednesday:

We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time.

According to reports, Frisco Police found Barber in his home on Wednesday. Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Barber instantly became a fan-favorite for his hard-nosed running style, which helped him earn the nickname "Marion the Barbarian."

In his third season, Barber made the Pro Bowl in 2007 with 975 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, despite not starting a game. He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns, including 47 with the Cowboys, which ranks fourth in team history.

Barber had just 42 career starts, serving mostly as part of a two-back system his whole career, either splitting time with Julius Jones or Felix Jones. But he was often used as the red-zone back, scoring at least four touchdowns in each of his seven pro seasons, including 14 in 2006.

Barber finished his career with the Chicago Bears in 2011.