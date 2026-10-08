Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Buccaneers

Tommy: The Cowboys have everything going their way in this game to set up for a victory. A rookie UDFA is making his second start after an up and down week last Sunday, and the Buccaneers will be without some key defensive pieces too coming off the short week. That said, you can never take anything for granted in the NFL. Tampa Bay is an 0-4 team with a very experienced head coach in Todd Bowles, and the Bucs can still present some challenges.

Daniels' legs will be something the Cowboys have to contain better than they've contained other rushing QBs. Tampa Bay's defensive line is stout and doesn't give up a lot against the run. All of that said, I think Dallas has a major advantage in the passing game, where Dak Prescott and his receivers have been firing on all cylinders to start the year. Defensively, I think Christian Parker's unit will have a prime opportunity to get some turnovers against a young quarterback especially if they continue to have success against the run. I'm taking Dallas to win their second straight. Cowboys, 34-20.

Josh: Cowboys. Buccaneers. Thursday Night Football. This has "get-right game" printed on it in big, bold letters. But they just won last week? Sure. However, one critical narrative of your Dallas Cowboys since our last 12-win season is a tendency to play down to our opponents. I genuinely mean no disrespect to Todd Bowles and Co., but with a lengthy injury report that includes Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr. as OUT, the Bucs are up against it on a short week. Undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels can threaten with his legs for sure, but this can and should be an easy win.

My gut is saying it is. Dak, CeeDee, George, Javonte, and even Flournoy can rack up some serious stats on Thursday night, but the key is to start early and score often. Give your defense a lead and let the pass rush get some confidence reps against Daniels and a porous offensive line. It might even lead to some 3rd-and-long scenarios where Von Miller can finally make his presence known a quarter of the way through the season. Let's get outta bed and catch up on these sack totals. Cowboys 40, Buccaneers 16.

Nick: I love the fact this is a short week for a couple of reasons. Injury-wise, I don't think it really matters much for the Cowboys because the players banged up probably weren't going to play anyway. And as far as the flip side, Tyler Smith is probably going to give it a go Thursday night, having practiced in full on Wednesday. Another reason I like the short week is that it really doesn't give the Cowboys any more time to start hearing about 0-4 Tampa Bay and how big the line is for the game.