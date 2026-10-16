 Skip to main content
Advertising

Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Packers

Oct 16, 2026 at 03:30 PM
Author Image
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10_16_ Gut Feeling

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys are in search of their first win over the Packers since 2016, and their third win at Lambeau Field since 1995, on Sunday night in Green Bay.

Dallas is coming off a mini-bye week following a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night. They had played three games in 11 days, and now get a chance to respond with fresher legs on the road.

Green Bay is coming off a big 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday, and are 3-2 heading into their Week 6 matchup against Dallas. Last year, the two sides met in Week 4 of the regular season in a highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football game where Micah Parsons returned to AT&T Stadium for the first time since being traded, and the game ended in a 40-40 tie.

Will that happen again, or will someone prevail on Sunday night? The DallasCowboys.com staff weighs in:

Tommy: Lambeau Field has been a difficult place for the Cowboys, and many visitors to be fair, to win at historically. It's one of the most unique venues in football, with Dak Prescott even calling it a place "where football is at it's purest form." The Cowboys will have to be in their purest form if they want to walk out with their third victory there since 1995, and third of the 2026 season. Offensively, Dak Prescott faces a defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon that had success against him last year, and is leading a unit that's having success pressuring the quarterback this season despite a number of major injuries, including not having Micah Parsons. The Packers secondary has played at a high level, tied for the most interceptions in the league with seven. Offensively, it's been a bit of a roller coaster for Green Bay. Dallas should be able to have success against the run this week, but needs to be sure to keep the top on the Packers offense and avoid giving up any explosive plays through the air with Jordan Love and his receiving talent of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft. Despite their struggles last week, I see the Cowboys bouncing back in this game. I don't know if their defense will see a huge improvement, but I see Dallas' offense finding some rhythm in this game with something to prove after a rough go of it against Tampa Bay last week. Cowboys, 37-34.

Josh: It has felt like a very long mini-bye. Since the Cowboys' "embarrassing" loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the Cowboys have hired senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, said Christian Parker would be up in the booth, oh wait nevermind, he'll be out of the booth now. You also had the players-only defensive meeting, and Joe Milton was just poached from the practice squad by the Philadelphia Eagles. Lots of not-football going on. Please. Let's have a game to talk about. A game to build on. The play from both sides of the ball so far this season should not encourage anyone that we're going to head into Lambeau and dominate the Green Bay Packers. However, the loss to the Bucs was an outlier. No question about it. Dak Prescott does not follow up a poor performance with another poor performance. Will he need to be perfect? Unfortunately, probably. Want to help Dak? Run the ball. Early & often. Let's hope Brian Schottenheimer believes in Javonte Williams and stays consistent with that attack - which in turn keeps Jordan Love off the field and, more importantly, our defense on the sideline. Kick back, fellas! Want the defense to look better? Make them play less football. This is a game where whoever controls the clock wins. I think the Cowboys come away with a win against the Packers, a rarity. But it won't be easy. Cowboys over Packers, 30-28.

Patrik: On the podcast this morning, I leaned on the belief that Dak Prescott and the offense will "go nuts" against the Packers to reset the expectations for their side of the ball after a terrible showing in Week 4. I still believe that's the case, but the defense continues to make me nervous, and it's going against Jordan Love and two dynamic receivers with a struggling secondary, save for Caleb Downs and the addition of Joey Porter Jr. (but he can't travel in this game) ... and I am really torn on this because science shows the Cowboys rarely lose two in a row. That means they should do the unexpected and win this game. Will they run the ball as promised?

Will the addition of Mike Pettine pay off immediately for Christian Parker's defense? I believe this will be a barnburner, so smash the over, and hard. My initial prediction was the defense giving up one too many plays despite a 40-burger from Prescott and Co., but I also forgot, again, the Cowboys rarely lose two in a row. The problem is they also rarely win two in a row, so I'll change my prediction here (barely) and hope they don't prove me wrong a fourth time this season. 42-40, Cowboys

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Buccaneers

With little time to enjoy their comeback win over the Texans, the Cowboys will mount up quickly to host a desperate Buccaneers team ready to leave it all on the field.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Texans

The Cowboys make the short trip to Houston on Sunday to play the Texans. Who will come out on top? Check out the predictions from the DallasCowboys.com staff.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Ravens in Rio

The Cowboys and Ravens meet in Rio with a win and a loss each. Who will return home with a pivotal second win of the season? Our staff make their predictions on this week's Gut Feeling.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Commanders predictions

Can the Cowboys get in the win column for the first time this season against the Commanders? Our staff weighs in for this week's Gut Feeling.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Giants season opener

Gut Feeling is back, as our staff makes their predictions for the Cowboys' season opener against the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

news

Gut Feeling: Initial reactions to Cowboys' first two picks

So how much did the defense improve in one night? We asked the staff writers to weigh in.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Giants staff predictions

The Cowboys close their season out on Sunday on the road against the New York Giants. The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their thoughts and predictions in this week's Gut Feeling.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Commanders predictions

The staff writers weigh in on Thursday's matchup between the Cowboys and Commanders on Christmas Day.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Chargers staff predictions

In this week's Gut Feeling, the DallasCowboys.com staff gives their predictions on the Cowboys' final home game of the season against the Chargers.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Vikings staff predictions

The Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. Our staff weighs in on the matchup with their game predictions.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Lions staff predictions

With a big road test ahead for the Cowboys in the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, the DallasCowboys.com staff makes their predictions in this week's Gut Feeling.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising