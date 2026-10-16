Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Packers

Tommy: Lambeau Field has been a difficult place for the Cowboys, and many visitors to be fair, to win at historically. It's one of the most unique venues in football, with Dak Prescott even calling it a place "where football is at it's purest form." The Cowboys will have to be in their purest form if they want to walk out with their third victory there since 1995, and third of the 2026 season. Offensively, Dak Prescott faces a defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon that had success against him last year, and is leading a unit that's having success pressuring the quarterback this season despite a number of major injuries, including not having Micah Parsons. The Packers secondary has played at a high level, tied for the most interceptions in the league with seven. Offensively, it's been a bit of a roller coaster for Green Bay. Dallas should be able to have success against the run this week, but needs to be sure to keep the top on the Packers offense and avoid giving up any explosive plays through the air with Jordan Love and his receiving talent of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft. Despite their struggles last week, I see the Cowboys bouncing back in this game. I don't know if their defense will see a huge improvement, but I see Dallas' offense finding some rhythm in this game with something to prove after a rough go of it against Tampa Bay last week. Cowboys, 37-34.