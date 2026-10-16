Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Packers

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys are in search of their first win over the Packers since 2016, and their third win at Lambeau Field since 1995, on Sunday night in Green Bay.
Dallas is coming off a mini-bye week following a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night. They had played three games in 11 days, and now get a chance to respond with fresher legs on the road.
Green Bay is coming off a big 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday, and are 3-2 heading into their Week 6 matchup against Dallas. Last year, the two sides met in Week 4 of the regular season in a highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football game where Micah Parsons returned to AT&T Stadium for the first time since being traded, and the game ended in a 40-40 tie.
Will that happen again, or will someone prevail on Sunday night? The DallasCowboys.com staff weighs in:
Tommy: Lambeau Field has been a difficult place for the Cowboys, and many visitors to be fair, to win at historically. It's one of the most unique venues in football, with Dak Prescott even calling it a place "where football is at it's purest form." The Cowboys will have to be in their purest form if they want to walk out with their third victory there since 1995, and third of the 2026 season. Offensively, Dak Prescott faces a defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon that had success against him last year, and is leading a unit that's having success pressuring the quarterback this season despite a number of major injuries, including not having Micah Parsons. The Packers secondary has played at a high level, tied for the most interceptions in the league with seven. Offensively, it's been a bit of a roller coaster for Green Bay. Dallas should be able to have success against the run this week, but needs to be sure to keep the top on the Packers offense and avoid giving up any explosive plays through the air with Jordan Love and his receiving talent of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft. Despite their struggles last week, I see the Cowboys bouncing back in this game. I don't know if their defense will see a huge improvement, but I see Dallas' offense finding some rhythm in this game with something to prove after a rough go of it against Tampa Bay last week. Cowboys, 37-34.
Josh: It has felt like a very long mini-bye. Since the Cowboys' "embarrassing" loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the Cowboys have hired senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, said Christian Parker would be up in the booth, oh wait nevermind, he'll be out of the booth now. You also had the players-only defensive meeting, and Joe Milton was just poached from the practice squad by the Philadelphia Eagles. Lots of not-football going on. Please. Let's have a game to talk about. A game to build on. The play from both sides of the ball so far this season should not encourage anyone that we're going to head into Lambeau and dominate the Green Bay Packers. However, the loss to the Bucs was an outlier. No question about it. Dak Prescott does not follow up a poor performance with another poor performance. Will he need to be perfect? Unfortunately, probably. Want to help Dak? Run the ball. Early & often. Let's hope Brian Schottenheimer believes in Javonte Williams and stays consistent with that attack - which in turn keeps Jordan Love off the field and, more importantly, our defense on the sideline. Kick back, fellas! Want the defense to look better? Make them play less football. This is a game where whoever controls the clock wins. I think the Cowboys come away with a win against the Packers, a rarity. But it won't be easy. Cowboys over Packers, 30-28.
Patrik: On the podcast this morning, I leaned on the belief that Dak Prescott and the offense will "go nuts" against the Packers to reset the expectations for their side of the ball after a terrible showing in Week 4. I still believe that's the case, but the defense continues to make me nervous, and it's going against Jordan Love and two dynamic receivers with a struggling secondary, save for Caleb Downs and the addition of Joey Porter Jr. (but he can't travel in this game) ... and I am really torn on this because science shows the Cowboys rarely lose two in a row. That means they should do the unexpected and win this game. Will they run the ball as promised?
Will the addition of Mike Pettine pay off immediately for Christian Parker's defense? I believe this will be a barnburner, so smash the over, and hard. My initial prediction was the defense giving up one too many plays despite a 40-burger from Prescott and Co., but I also forgot, again, the Cowboys rarely lose two in a row. The problem is they also rarely win two in a row, so I'll change my prediction here (barely) and hope they don't prove me wrong a fourth time this season. 42-40, Cowboys