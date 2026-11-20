Patrik: Defensively, it's the same scheme. It's also the same playbook. It's also the same players. That means, for me, it's less about what Pettine can do on the microphone (though that obviously matters as well, which should go without saying but, there, I said it) and more about if players will execute at a high level on that side of the ball — injury-ravaged and all. Yes, the Titans are 1-8, but the Bucs were winless and the Cardinals had only two wins in eight tries when they walked into AT&T Stadium and took a win, so the Cowboys don't have the luxury of looking down on anyone. I believe the offense has found a groove at home, finally, but I have no clue what the defense will look like, so I believe Dallas takes this ... while also allowing Pollard to have a big homecoming game. 27-24, Cowboys

Nick: This actually has the feeling of a "get-right" game for the Cowboys. No, it certainly wasn't a moral victory last week vs. San Francisco, but the offense definitely showed some positive signs and I know the 49ers have a much better defense than the Titans. In the last four games, the Cowboys are averaging 33.7 points on offense. Now, to be fair, they're allowing 30.5 so let's not act like the Titans don't have the ability to score on this defense. But based off how last week ended, what has transpired this week, the fact Mike Pettine has the chance to show Cam Ward some looks he probably hasn't seen, makes me think the Cowboys will build off the offensive performenace and clean up the defensive side at the same time.

I don't know who, but I'm saying we see a cornerback getting the first interception of the year. I also think there will be a defensive touchdown by the Cowboys. Because the offense will probably score a lot, the flow of the game will probably mean the Titans still find the end zone a few times. I'll take the Cowboys 42-26 in a back-and-forth game with the better offense prevailing.

Josh: Best case scenario? There's been quite a war of words surrounding the Cowboys over the past several weeks-- hidden messages through the media. Things finally went nuclear in the postgame press conference last week and Brian Schottenheimer made his decision regarding defensive play calling going forward. But fortune favors Schotty this week as he's going up against a very poor Titans secondary. One that will let him play to his strengths and let him pass as much as he wants to - running game be damned! He's got two weapons of mass destruction in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and he's going to let the bombs fly.

Worst case? Even with senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine taking over defensive play calling, we see the same comedy of errors we've watched on the defensive side of the ball game after game after game. Penalties. Missed tackles. Cam Ward converting first downs with wide-open throws across the middle. Scrambling when nothing is there. Tony Pollard having a career day against his former team - maybe Tyjae Spears too, why not? Suddenly a game that should've been over by halftime is hanging around well into the fourth quarter. Which one do I actually expect? Against this Titans team, I'll believe Dak, George and CeeDee do their thing. My gut is saying Cowboys 38, Titans 13, but my heart is asking if it matters anymore...