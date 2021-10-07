Jaylon Smith Expected To Sign With Packers

A day after his release from the Cowboys, linebacker Jaylon Smith has reached a deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Media and reports.

As a vested veteran, Smith immediately became a free agent Wednesday and negotiations with the Packers moved quickly. Green Bay clearly was looking for linebacker help with starter Za'Darius Smith currently on Reserve/Injured.

Smith led the Cowboys in tackles the last two seasons, but his playing time dropped considerably this season in a deep linebacker rotation featuring Leighton Vander Esch, rookie Micah Parsons and free agent signing Keanu Neal.