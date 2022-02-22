Offseason | 2022

Jayron Kearse: Keeping Dan Quinn "A Huge Win"

Feb 22, 2022 at 02:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jayron-Kearse--Keeping-Dan-Quinn-“A-Huge-Win'-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – Chalk Jayron Kearse up as a supporter of the Cowboys' offseason maneuvering to this point.

Obviously, with free agency still on the horizon, no one in the NFL has been able to do much. But at the very least, the Cowboys' breakout star from 2021 is pleased to see that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be back in 2022.

"Getting Quinn back was a huge win, and it was one that was much needed, just to try your best to keep this group together," Kearse told 105.3 FM The Fan on Tuesday. "Because the strides we've made in Year 1, it can give us a lot of upside going into Year 2 with guys being together, guys having camaraderie with each other. That's the No. 1 win so far this offseason."

It's tempting to try to read into that comment. After all, re-signing Kearse would be a big step toward keeping last year's defense intact. Along with Randy Gregory, Kearse is one of the most crucial defensive free agents on this roster.

He also played 88.1% of the Cowboys' snaps, third only to cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown. Speaking on Tuesday, Kearse said that workload was the reason he was able to easily put up the best effort of his career, breaking out to the tune of 101 tackles, two interceptions, nine tackles for loss and a sack.

Kearse's 15 starts in Dallas were more than he managed in the other five years of his career, combined.

"If you turn the tape on, with the opportunities I did have, I played good football," he said. "But it was never a week in, week out thing where it was constantly Jayron Kearse on the field. It was just the fact that I was able to get that opportunity every week."

With Quinn back in the fold, it'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys prioritize Kearse. In addition to playing at a high level all season, Kearse also filled a leadership role as a bit of a tone setter.

As usual, it'll come down to money. The Cowboys have work to do just to free up some salary cap space, let alone bring back their free agents. But it sure would be fun to keep such a promising group intact.

Related Content

news

What's Next at DE: Prioritizing Gregory & D-Law

When the Cowboys get ready to have serious discussions about their free-agency plans, it has to begin with defensive end, where decisions need to be made regarding two key players.
news

Small-School DE Gets Annual Cliff Harris Award

Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Cliff Harris has presented his annual Cliff Harris Award, given to the Small College Defensive Player of the Year.
news

Cowboys' Franchise Tag Window Opens Tuesday

or the past two years, the Cowboys had the NFL's most high-profile franchise tag decision involving quarterback Dak Prescott.
news

Progress Report: How Can Osa Build On 2021?

Osa Odighizuwa put his best foot forward during an impressive rookie season. What would it look like if the UCLA standouts continues his upward trajectory?
news

Progress Report: Zack Martin Not Slowing Down

We continue our "Progress Report" series with a focus on Zack Martin, who was once again the most consistent player on the team and easily the most productive offensive linemen.
news

Spagnola: Making Judicious Decisions Is A Must

You better think twice before you start cutting players to free up salary cap space.
news

Draft Show: Identifying The Under-the-Radar Needs

Offensive guard, offensive tackle, and edge rusher all have enough positional value to be taken in the first round and have enough prospects around that talent level in this class as well.
news

Progress Report: Anthony Brown Deserves Credit

Anthony Brown deserves credit for a strong 2021 season, but the fact remains that there are two highly-drafted corners behind him on the depth chart.
news

Progress Report: What Future Holds For Zuerlein

We continue our "Progress Report" series with a look at kicker Greg Zuerlein, who had a season full of ups and downs, as he enters the final season of his contract.
news

What's Next For WR: Acquiring Replacements?

One way or another, the Cowboys' receiver corps could look a lot different in a month. How might they replace that lost production in free agency and the draft?
news

Micah Parsons Ready For The Work That's Coming

It's been a busy month for Micah Parsons. But even after collecting plenty of offseason hardware, the Cowboys' star linebacker says he's ready to put more work in.
Advertising