Offseason | 2022

Jerry on Flores Lawsuit vs. NFL: "We Can Do Better"

Feb 02, 2022 at 05:15 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Jerry-on-Flores-Lawsuit-vs.-NFL--“We-Can-Do-Better”-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

For nearly 45 minutes on Wednesday, Jerry Jones held court down at the Senior Bowl, talking to reporters about a variety of topics.

As the owner of the team, he talked about his disappointment in losing so early in the playoffs. As the GM, Jones discussed the coaching staff and its future, how to help Dak Prescott more and gave some insight on upcoming free agents.

But Jones has always worn many hats, including being one of the patriarchs of the NFL. So when the league has an issue as it does now with the current Brian Flores lawsuit, Jones didn't dodge the question when asked.

Speaking in a manner of "we," Jones said the NFL can certainly improve its practices regarding the hiring of minority coaches.

"By the very complaint, it addresses that we're trying and everybody's trying to come up with ways to do better that basically can work," Jones said. "I don't have anything as far as input relative to (Flores') situation and their situation that have been talked to about. I don't have any input there. What I do know is I can see it's an area, one of many, that we can do better."

Jones, one of the elder statesmen in terms of NFL owners, is part of many discussions regarding new policies, including the "Rooney Rule," which is designed to give minority coaches more of an opportunity for head coaching positions.

But even with that, Jones said the process can improve.

"I think the fact that it's an issue shows not only the league's willingness to address and do better. I think the fact that it's being discussed as to how the Rooney Rule or what drives the Rooney Rule could be better," Jones said. "In the case of Coach Flores' complaint, he's saying it could be better and the processes create positive result for the league.We just have to keep your head down and keep trying to do. By the very complaint, it addresses that we're trying and everybody's trying to come up with ways to do better that basically can work."

Flores, who is African-American, was recently fired by the Dolphins after three seasons. He was in the process of interviewing for head coaching jobs in the last two weeks, including with the Broncos and Giants. Flores has filed a lawsuit against three teams – Miami, Denver and NY Giants – with allegations that he was never a serious candidate for the positions. In fact, Flores cited a text message from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who mistakenly texted the wrong person. Flores says Belichick told him the Giants were ready to hire Brian Daboll, before either of them even interviewed for the position.

Jones didn't get into detail on the practices of hiring coaches.

"I've never been in any interviews other than the ones I've conducted. So those are the only ones I can speak to," Jones said. "The other conversations you have as owners or, in my case, as the general manager whose ultimately responsibility is to hire and fire the coaches. I wouldn't want to comment on anyone else's (experience). I do know it's obviously challenged. And at the end of the day, there's only going to be 1 out of 32, every so often, that ultimately does what you want them to do and that's to win a Super Bowl. So as to what's successful, we all have that in mind. All of those other issues are all the boxes that come up. I don't have anything to say about how any other team goes about its interview or goes about its process."

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott Looking To "Turn The Page" To 2022

The playoff loss to San Francisco still stings, but Dak Prescott is looking to "turn the page" toward preparing for the 2022 season.
news

Mick Shots: No Time Left To Finally Beat Brady

Maybe this is the reason Tom Brady retired plus, putting the pieces around Dak Prescott, working with the salary cap, a coaching recommendation for New Orleans and more!
news

Jerry Optimistic On Gregory; O-Line Talk & More

As is usually the case when Jerry Jones speaks publicly, a lot of ground gets covered.
news

Year in Review: Best Free-Agent Acquisition in 2021

As we continue to reflect on the 2021 season, our staff writers voted on the best free-agent signing from last year in a class full of key contributors.
news

Senior Bowl Notes: Early Impressions From Day 1

On a gorgeous day at Hancock Whitney Stadium at South Alabama, the Senior Bowl once again got underway with players from the American and National teams having a chance to square off against each other.
news

Stephen Jones: We Owe It To Fans To End Drought

The start of another draft cycle finds the Cowboys once again searching for a way forward after what they admit is one of their most heartbreaking playoff exits.
news

Jones Wants To Keep Kellen; But Has "Safety Net"

Speaking from the Senior Bowl, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones wants to keep Kellen Moore but has a plan if he decides to leave.
news

Year in Review: Biggest Disappointment of 2021

As we continue to reflect on the 2021 season, our staff writers picked the most disappointing aspects of the season – something other than the final result.
news

What Tom Brady's Retirement Means For Cowboys

Here's the look at Tom Brady's 6 games vs. Dallas.
news

Trends Suggest Future Cowboys Are In Mobile

The Cowboys are back in Mobile, Ala. for this week's Senior Bowl, a game that has been a steady source of talent for the Cowboys over the years, including some of their best players.
news

Year in Review: Most Improved Cowboys Player?

As we start a week of reflecting on the 2021 season, our staff writers voted on the Most Improved Player for the Cowboys' squad this past year.
Advertising