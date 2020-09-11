Jones: Dak Is "Extremely Gifted As A Leader"

"The way he's endured frankly the way he grew up and just the way that he shared that with all of us – the death of his mother, which for his age, is so really hard to understand, but the way he handles it has such sensitivity. His ability as a fourth-round draft choice at that draft and then turn out there and win 13 games as a rookie. And then this past year losing a brother.

"My point is, he has a way of sharing his experiences that just attract people to him, and it's not just his teammates. He's extremely gifted as a leader, and a part of it is a part of what we're talking about here today. It's the fact that he shares his vulnerability."

Prescott has worked to help others in many areas away from football, including breast cancer awareness through his personal foundation and most recently a $1 million pledge to help improve police training and social justice initiatives following George Floyd's death in late May.

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has worked with Prescott a short time but said the fifth-year starter "has impressed me at every turn."

"I just think he's a remarkable young man," McCarthy said. "I know upon my arrival you hear so many great things about him and I can't say enough about him just in my personal interaction since we've started to work together.