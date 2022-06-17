Offseason | 2022

Jones Discusses Rookies, Job Security, Fines & More

Jun 16, 2022 at 08:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Layten PraytorNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Jones-Discusses-Rookies,-Job-Security,-Fines-&-More-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS While Jerry Jones was clearly ecstatic about the news he received moments earlier regarding AT&T Stadium being one of the host venues of the 2026 World Cup, he still had time for some football talk, especially with training camp about five weeks away.

Here are some of the highlights from his media session following the World Cup news:

  • Jones confirmed that head coach Mike McCarthy has once again been fined by the NFL – this time for $100,000 by the NFL for violations against the practice policies. The OTA practices were apparently too physical. Not only does McCarthy get the fine, but the Cowboys will be docked one OTA day next spring. This comes after McCarthy and the Cowboys both were fined last year. Ironically, the Cowboys were supposed to hold a three-day minicamp this week but McCarthy limited to just one day on the field as the Cowboys players and coaches are off until the start of training camp on July 25.
  • The Cowboys will learn more about the rookie class when the pads come on in training camp, but Jones is excited about the overall group's work in the offseason program. "We've got really young players, not only the draft picks but also more college free agents that have a chance to help us this year than I've seen in a long time," he said. "They're important for us. Their lack of success would cripple our hopes this year. Their success would enhance our hopes more than any group than I think we've seen. I think they've got that kind of appeal. I'm not so sure that isn't pretty common around the league with the emphasis we've got and the structure of salaries we've got that this happens. But it's certainly our case right now."
  • The offense has gone through some personnel changes this offseason, most notably the Amari Cooper trade to Cleveland. But Jones is confident in the group for several reasons. "I'm really happy with Dak (Prescott), just his work to get in top shape coming in. I like Zeke's physical condition. Those are pluses. They are musts for us," Jones said. "I like the fact that (Tony) Pollard's got an enhanced expectation. That'll pay off for him and us. And I really like our receiving corps. I know we're missing Cooper, but that's going to get some more balls for somebody else out there. And I think that we've got a group of receivers that can enhance Dak's passing and our execution, so all of that's good."
  • Jones is also optimistic about the offensive line, which will be replacing two starters from 2021 (tackle La'el Collins, who was released, and guard Connor Williams, who signed with the Dolphins). "A place that was probably my most concern that I'm the most encouraged is in our offensive line," Jones said. "We've got some players from last year, young players last year, that are going to be real contributors, and then we've got some new players this year, our draft picks principally, that will help us."
  • To no surprise, Jones was asked about not only Mike McCarthy's job security but former Saints head coach Sean Payton was brought up, something that seemed to bother Jones this time around. "Sean Payton shouldn't be out there (discussed)," Jones said. "For him, the Cowboys, that's just sheer out of the air. It's well known we're good friends and we think a lot of him as a head coach. But in this case, asking the way you're asking, he shouldn't be a conversation piece. Mike has got an opportunity here to win a Super Bowl. That's really the measurement that I look at. But it's also an eternity between right now and next year."

Related Content

news

2026 World Cup Officially Coming To AT&T Stadium

For the first time ever, the World Cup will be played at AT&T Stadium. The news was delivered in Dallas Thursday afternoon that North Texas will be one of the hosts for the 2026 World Cup.

news

Cowboys Minicamp Concludes; Eyes Toward Oxnard

This week's minicamp wrapped early after the team "crossed the finish line" with their offseason work, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

news

Updates: Joseph's Status; Returns For Tolbert?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Role Call: John Ridgeway's Path To Playing Time

It's no coincidence that John Ridgeway is the second defensive tackle drafted by the Cowboys since 2021 who weighs at least 320 pounds. Here's a closer look at his potential role.

news

Mick Shots: No Sense Running Into Trouble

Why we're asking Dak to run more. Plus, Schultz returning to minicamp, the injury bug biting the receivers, an impressive kicking debut and more!

news

Garibay Offers First Look At Kicker Situation

Tuesday marked the first time the rookie kicker worked in front of reporters, and the results were encouraging.

news

Countdown: Celebrating 88 Days Until 2022 Season

No number in Cowboys history has been routinely celebrated throughout the years more than No. 88 – a jersey that combined legendary history and dynamic presence with greatness in between.

news

20 Carries A Game? No, But Dak Feeling Great

Dak Prescott is enjoying a healthy offseason with no practice restrictions, and it has shown during OTAs and minicamp.

news

Minicamp Notes: Rookies Shine In All Three Phases

The Cowboys had their first minicamp practice of the offseason Tuesday, and it was a big day for the rookies, who stood out in all three phrases.

news

Dalton Schultz Returns For Mandatory Minicamp

After choosing not to participate in last week's final set of voluntary OTAs, tight end Dalton Schultz is back for this week's mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

news

Countdown: Parsons Had Best Rating Among LBs

According to PFF, Micah Parsons had the highest grade last season among all linebackers in the NFL.

Advertising