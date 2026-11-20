Dak Prescott wasn't just a fourth-round pick, but a compensatory 4th, meaning he wasn't too far away from the 5th round. And with that, seeing that he owns just about every passing record this franchise has to offer, Prescott is undoubtedly the best fourth-round pick in Cowboys history and arguably one of the best in the NFL.
But there's something about the 4th round that has been intriguing for the Cowboys here recently. In fact, when the Cowboys put the franchise tag on George Pickens earlier this year, it broke a streak of four straight franchise tag decisions by the Cowboys on former fourth-round picks. This franchise has been able to find more talent than just Dak in the fourth round.
So lets' look at some of the best 4th-round picks in team history. Just know, there's been some good ones over the years. So good that players such as Tyler Biadasz, Dalton Schultz, John Fitzgerald, Kelvin Martin, Doug Free and Durance Armstrong are not on this list. So who made it?