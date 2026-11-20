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4. Tony Tolbert - Definitely overshadowed in the 1989 draft that included Troy Aikman, Mark Stepnoski and Daryl Johnston, but Tolbert in the fourth round was an excellent pick by the Cowboys. Tolbert was more than just a role player, but a steady force as a rusher and run-stopper for the 90s team that won three Super Bowls with Tolbert in the starting lineup. Tolbert played his entire nine-year career with the Cowboys.

3. Tom Rafferty - While he never made a Pro Bowl, Rafferty was a fixture in the Cowboys' offensive line for more than a decade. He ranks fourth in the team history with 182 starts and he's among seven players ever to play more than 200 games with the Cowboys. 2. Pat Donovan - When people talk about the 1975 Cowboys draft, known as the "Dirty Dozen" for having 12 rookies make the team, Randy White undoubtedly is headliner of the conversation. But not far behind is Donovan, who did make four Pro Bowls. He didn't enter the starting lineup until 1977 but the Cowboys made the Super Bowl that year and the next. In 1979, Donovan went on a four-year streak of making the Pro Bowl as the Cowboys' left tackle. 1. Dak Prescott - Who else but Dak? A compensatory draft pick, Prescott wasn't even the Cowboys' first selection in the fourth round that year as the team also selected Charles Tapper. But needless to say, Prescott wasted little time in proving himself, as he started every game in 2016 and led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record en route to winning NFL Rookie of the Year. Prescott has made four Pro Bowls, won the Walter Payton Man of the Year and has just about every passing record in team history, with the most yards, completions and touchdown passes.