Kearse on Cowboys defense: 'It's a bunch of dogs'

The drive ended a sequence of events that supported Kearse's (and Parsons') point.

A false start penalty against left tackle Andrew Thomas with Micah Parsons threatening made it third-and-7 on the Cowboys' side of the field. A fumbled snap by Jones on the next play — to make it fourth-and-20 — forced them into a long field goal attempt by Graham Gano.

And a blocked 45-yard field goal attempt against Gano by second-year safety Juanyeh Thomas was scooped up by newly-acquired cornerback Noah Igbinoghene for the first touchdown of the contest with less than four minutes having expired in the game.

So, yes, they stood up.

"It's just a bunch of dogs, a bunch of dogs," said Kearse. "Just a bunch of dogs. It's on film. When you turn the tape on — from the top to the bottom — we've got guys that are gonna get after it.

"I'm proud of my young guys. They showed up and showed out in primetime. They did their thing."

Speaking of primetime football, this past weekend marked the fourth consecutive season wherein the Cowboys opened a campaign with a primetime game — a total of 10 times since 2010. Needless to say, that is by far the highest mark of any club in the entire NFL.

Hate them or love them, but the Cowboys are who everyone tunes in to watch. And, on Sunday, they put on a show of historic proportions, statistically.

"We are primetime, you know?" said Kearse, echoing what he said as he walked off of the field. "We are primetime. This is us. Ever since I [joined the team in 2021], we start the year off in primetime.

"It's always us. I just wanted everybody to understand that. This is nothing new to us. This is how it's gonna be, whenever you have the Star on your helmet, so why not go out there and show out?"