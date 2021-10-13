#DALvsNE

Kelvin Joseph Expected To Return To Practice

Oct 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Kelvin-Joseph-Expected-To-Return-To-Practice-hero
AP Photo/Greg Trott

FRISCO, Texas – Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph (groin) and tight end Sean McKeon (ankle) are expected to practice on a limited basis for the first time this season Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

That means the Cowboys are starting the 21-day practice window for Joseph and McKeon while they're still on Reserve/Injured. By designating both players to return, the Cowboys can activate them at any time during that 21-day period.

Joseph, a second-round draft pick, competed with veteran Anthony Brown for a starting job in training camp but injured his groin late in preseason. Sean McKeon was pushing for the third tight end spot before suffering a high ankle sprain in preseason.

Monday, McCarthy said it's unlikely that any IR player will be activated for Sunday's game at New England. But with Joseph and McKeon back to practice, it's possible both could be ready for game action right after the bye. The Cowboys are off next week and play at Minnesota on Oct. 31.

McCarthy said safety Donovan Wilson is also expected to return to practice Wednesday after missing the last four games with a groin injury.

Related Content

news

5 Bucks: Zeke Needs His Respect; Replacing Jaylon

Five thoughts on Bucky Brooks' mind include Zeke needing his respect and how the Cowboys have moved on from Jaylon Smith.
news

Updates: La'el Collins' Suspension Appeal Denied

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

3 & Out: Kellen Moore's A Man Of His Word

Kellen Moore told us a month ago that the offense won't look the same every game. He was right.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Patriots

The Cowboys are one of the NFL's hottest teams but they're headed to place where things have certainly cooled off in the past, and not always because of the weather. Can the Cowboys change their fortunes in New England this week?
news

Cleaning Up The QB-Center Exchange?

It's one of the most overlooked aspects of a football game, but it's one of the most crucial.
Advertising