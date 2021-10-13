Kelvin Joseph Expected To Return To Practice

FRISCO, Texas – Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph (groin) and tight end Sean McKeon (ankle) are expected to practice on a limited basis for the first time this season Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
That means the Cowboys are starting the 21-day practice window for Joseph and McKeon while they're still on Reserve/Injured. By designating both players to return, the Cowboys can activate them at any time during that 21-day period.
Joseph, a second-round draft pick, competed with veteran Anthony Brown for a starting job in training camp but injured his groin late in preseason. Sean McKeon was pushing for the third tight end spot before suffering a high ankle sprain in preseason.
Monday, McCarthy said it's unlikely that any IR player will be activated for Sunday's game at New England. But with Joseph and McKeon back to practice, it's possible both could be ready for game action right after the bye. The Cowboys are off next week and play at Minnesota on Oct. 31.
McCarthy said safety Donovan Wilson is also expected to return to practice Wednesday after missing the last four games with a groin injury.