Mailbag: Given talent, why the running game struggles?

Kurt: That seems to be the million-dollar question these days, and I'm not convinced anyone has the answer. Javonte Williams is averaging 14.2 carries this season, but that's not far off from the 15.8 tries he had per game last year. However, there is a larger difference in the yards gained, 3.7 to 4.8. Why?



As you mentioned, they have a talented offensive line, at least individually. Pro Football Focus has Cooper Beebe ranked sixth among centers, and Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith are listed 13th and 15th, respectively, among guards. Heck, even T.J. Bass was ranked middle of the pack among guards when he was filling in for Smith. Overall, that seems like a pretty formidable interior, but as a group, the team is averaging only 3.4 yards per carry on inside left runs and 3.6 going inside right.



When rushing outside, they've done well going left, picking up an average of 5.9 yards per carry, but trying to gain yards to the outside right has been tough sledding, averaging just 1.5 yards per attempt.



So what gives? The obvious reaction is that the Cowboys just aren't giving their ground game time to really get going. Do they have to run it 30 times? No, but it needs to be a bigger part of the overall offensive picture. Instead, they're averaging a league-low 20.3 carries a game, which is down from the 27.4 total they averaged last season.



You can point to the fact that they've been trailing far too often, requiring more passing attempts. But if you look at just the first quarter, when Dallas has been outscored 31-30 (so the games are still close), the Cowboys are averaging 5.2 carries at a clip of 4.0 yards per attempt. That's compared to last year, when they averaged 7.2 carries at 4.7 yards despite being outscored 132 to 80 in the first quarter.



Is the team just deciding to run the ball less with their play-calling, even when the games are close? Is Terence Steele simply a year older, a step slower? Do they miss a reliable No. 2 running back? Are the blocking schemes somehow different? Or is it the fact that the team is using less motion, fewer snaps under center and less play-action, not only hurting the passing attack but also affecting what they do running the ball?



I think the answer to all those questions is yes. Meaning, there's no easy fix here for the Cowboys' running game. But they've got to do something different, and they've got to figure it out fast.