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Mailbag: Given talent, why the running game struggles?

Oct 20, 2026 at 09:41 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

For an offensive line that has so much talent and a running back who rushed for 1,200 yards last year, why is this team having so much trouble running the ball? – Dan Flores/Crestview, FL

Nick: Well, since this is the hot topic of the week, I think we have to start with the commitment to run. That's the biggest thing coming out of the game last Sunday in Green Bay. The Cowboys ran the ball just 13 times to the running backs, 11 of which to Javonte Williams.

The most alarming stat of all was the fact the Cowboys passed the ball 32 straight times, and 40 of the last 41 plays to end the game. And that was coming off the heels of a touchdown run by Williams. There's no balance in the run game for one. And I don't think they avoid the run because they're not great at it. Yes, the Cowboys rank 31st in the league with an average of 76.0 yards per game, but they rank 23rd in average per run at 3.4. At 317 rushing yards, Williams ranks 17th in the NFL, so when you think about every team's lead back, that's about the average.

My point is that they probably would be a better running team, if they ran it more. I just don't think you draft Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker and play them both at guard, surrounded by Cooper Beebe, if you're not going to be a physical team that can run the ball.

And the best part of Dak's passing game, to me, has always been the play-action passes. But how does that even work or scare any defense if you're not going to run it in the first place? So I don't think it's a talent issue or scheme. I think the tight ends are decent blockers – some better than others. And I think Javonte is a really good back. The commitment just has to be there.

Kurt: That seems to be the million-dollar question these days, and I'm not convinced anyone has the answer. Javonte Williams is averaging 14.2 carries this season, but that's not far off from the 15.8 tries he had per game last year. However, there is a larger difference in the yards gained, 3.7 to 4.8. Why?

As you mentioned, they have a talented offensive line, at least individually. Pro Football Focus has Cooper Beebe ranked sixth among centers, and Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith are listed 13th and 15th, respectively, among guards. Heck, even T.J. Bass was ranked middle of the pack among guards when he was filling in for Smith. Overall, that seems like a pretty formidable interior, but as a group, the team is averaging only 3.4 yards per carry on inside left runs and 3.6 going inside right.

When rushing outside, they've done well going left, picking up an average of 5.9 yards per carry, but trying to gain yards to the outside right has been tough sledding, averaging just 1.5 yards per attempt.

So what gives? The obvious reaction is that the Cowboys just aren't giving their ground game time to really get going. Do they have to run it 30 times? No, but it needs to be a bigger part of the overall offensive picture. Instead, they're averaging a league-low 20.3 carries a game, which is down from the 27.4 total they averaged last season.

You can point to the fact that they've been trailing far too often, requiring more passing attempts. But if you look at just the first quarter, when Dallas has been outscored 31-30 (so the games are still close), the Cowboys are averaging 5.2 carries at a clip of 4.0 yards per attempt. That's compared to last year, when they averaged 7.2 carries at 4.7 yards despite being outscored 132 to 80 in the first quarter.

Is the team just deciding to run the ball less with their play-calling, even when the games are close? Is Terence Steele simply a year older, a step slower? Do they miss a reliable No. 2 running back? Are the blocking schemes somehow different? Or is it the fact that the team is using less motion, fewer snaps under center and less play-action, not only hurting the passing attack but also affecting what they do running the ball?

I think the answer to all those questions is yes. Meaning, there's no easy fix here for the Cowboys' running game. But they've got to do something different, and they've got to figure it out fast.

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