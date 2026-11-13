Mailbag: Any Cowboys advantages vs. 49ers?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Normally, we ask this question about our Cowboys, but do you see this being a trap game for the 49ers? Do the Cowboys have an advantage in any area of this game? – Walt DeBell*/Troy, NY*

Nick: I wish I could say that but it just never seems to happen, especially when teams come into AT&T Stadium. I feel like the Cowboys always get everyone's best shot, at least for a while.

But I can't see the 49ers coming into this game, especially with the way I expect the atmosphere to be. There will be A LOT of 49ers fans and they'll be easy to spot. But that usually just raises the intensity for the home team and it'll be a fun game from that aspect.

I don't see the 49ers overlooking the Cowboys, but that doesn't mean it's going to be a blowout. San Francisco has played some close games to the Cardinals and Commanders and lost their road game in Atlanta. Let's not forget, there were a ton of 49ers fans in the ATL, just like there are when the Cowboys play there.