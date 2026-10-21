Mailbag: Sending a message or changing of the guard?

By starting Malachi Lawrence and Brevyn Spann-Ford, do you think the team was just trying to send a message to Donovan Ezeiruaku and Jake Ferguson, respectively, or are we really seeing a changing of the guard? And if it was meant as motivation, was the intended message perhaps lost because both of those guys played more snaps in the end? – Adam Foster/Los Angeles, CA

Mickey: Not sure these changes were meant to be any sort of motivational messages. Thought the way Lawrence had been playing, along with Brevyn Spann-Ford, they earned the right to play increased snaps. Lawrence was mighty active the Tampa Bay game and was rewarded with his first NFL start. And we've seen Spann-Ford blocking much better than Ferguson when they were in two-tight sets and has done a good job of making himself available in the short passing game. This is as Jason Garrett used to say a game of meritocracy; you reap what you earn. So now it's up to Ezeiruaku and Ferguson to make sure they up their performances to retake what they had at those positions.