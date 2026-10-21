Mailbag: Sending a message or changing of the guard?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
By starting Malachi Lawrence and Brevyn Spann-Ford, do you think the team was just trying to send a message to Donovan Ezeiruaku and Jake Ferguson, respectively, or are we really seeing a changing of the guard? And if it was meant as motivation, was the intended message perhaps lost because both of those guys played more snaps in the end? – Adam Foster/Los Angeles, CA
Mickey: Not sure these changes were meant to be any sort of motivational messages. Thought the way Lawrence had been playing, along with Brevyn Spann-Ford, they earned the right to play increased snaps. Lawrence was mighty active the Tampa Bay game and was rewarded with his first NFL start. And we've seen Spann-Ford blocking much better than Ferguson when they were in two-tight sets and has done a good job of making himself available in the short passing game. This is as Jason Garrett used to say a game of meritocracy; you reap what you earn. So now it's up to Ezeiruaku and Ferguson to make sure they up their performances to retake what they had at those positions.
Tommy: I would honestly say neither. I don't think any guards are changing at either position, I just think this coaching staff is rewarding guys that are simply playing better and deserve more reps because of the way they're playing.
Now, does that somewhat still send a message to guys like Ezeiruaku and Ferguson? Sure, because they're not playing as much, but it's never a bad thing in my opinion to light a fire under a player that you want to see a little bit more from, especially when you've invested as much as them as the Cowboys have with those two.
Plus, Spann-Ford and Lawrence are two young players that are still getting better. Giving them more opportunities to go out on the field and improve is only a good thing for the depth and the future of your team because of their youth.
Mailbag
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