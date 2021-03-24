Malik Hooker: "Visit Went Great"

That's not a lot to go on, but it's at least interesting that Hooker's visit was a positive one. The Cowboys are also expected to visit with fellow veteran safety Damontae Kazee, so they may want to cover all their bases before making a decision.

Hooker would undoubtedly be an intriguing addition to this secondary. Originally drafted No. 15 overall by Indianapolis in 2017, he appeared in 37 career games for the Colts, tallying 124 tackles and seven interceptions. Unfortunately, injuries cut short two of his four seasons in Indy – including 2020, which saw him tear his Achilles in just the second week of the season.

Kazee is also recovering from an Achilles injury, which he suffered just two weeks after Hooker, during a Week 4 game against Green Bay. Evaluating those injuries is undoubtedly a big part of why the Cowboys are hosting both players at their headquarters this week.

Safety has clearly been a position of interest this offseason. The front office signed fellow veteran Keanu Neal – a teammate of Kazee's with the Atlanta Falcons – over the weekend. Neal comes to Dallas with 53 career starts and 338 total tackles.