Offseason | 2022

Elliott Not Expected To Need Knee Surgery 

Jan 19, 2022 at 04:45 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCarthy-Confirms-Zeke-Won’t-Need-Surgery-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – Mike McCarthy confirmed the assessment of his star running back Wednesday when he said Ezekiel Elliott shouldn't require surgery on his injured knee.

"The PCL injury was something that we feel will heal with rest," McCarthy said Wednesday. "He's not up for surgery right now, there's no discussion about having a procedure."

That's some glimmer of optimism during an otherwise gloomy week. It's been common knowledge for months that Elliott was playing through a knee injury, but the extent of it was a bit of a mystery. Sunday night, in the wake of the Cowboys' exit from the playoffs, Elliott allowed that he had partially torn the Posterior Cruciate Ligament in his right knee.

"It was an injury that wasn't going to get worse, but it was going to take time," he said.

The injury might not have been the only culprit for the implosion of the Cowboys' running game, but it certainly couldn't have helped. Elliott suffered the setback in the Oct. 3 win against Carolina, in which he rushed for 143 yards and the Cowboys hit 245 rushing yards as a team.

"He had a tremendous start to the season all the way up to Carolina," McCarthy said. "Carolina is when he was injured. It was clearly the best he's looked in my time here, physically."

Elliott rushed for 110 yards the next week against the New York Giants and did not top 100 yards in a game for the rest of the year. The Cowboys averaged 164 rushing yards per game during the first six weeks of the season, and that average dipped to 99 yards per game in the 11 weeks after their bye.

Still, McCarthy credited Elliott for gutting through the issue. The sixth-year veteran did not miss a game this season, and his 87 rushing yards in the regular season finale pushed him over the 1,000-yard milestone on the season.

"It is something he dealt with and practiced with throughout the year," McCarthy said. "It says something about Zeke, not only his commitment but his toughness."

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy Outlines "No. 1 Focus" In Offseason

The Cowboys enter the offseason with several areas to improve, but head coach Mike McCarthy outlines the No. 1 focus for 2022.
news

Teaching Moment For Final Play: Less Is More

Mike McCarthy said he hasn't watched the entire game from last Sunday as he's suddenly in off-season mode. But he did watch the last sequence and said there will be some teachable moments that occurred in the final seconds.
news

12 Highlights From McCarthy's Press Conference

In his first offseason press conference, Mike McCarthy touched on many subjects, from his job security to penalties to the last play against the 49ers and what's next for the team.
news

Dak Apologizes To Refs For Postgame Comments

Dak Prescott took to social media to issue an apology on Tuesday night.
news

Dividing 22 Unrestricted Free Agents Into 4 Groups

The Cowboys have 22 unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason and more than half of them started a game last season. There will be some tough decisions to make but we decided to break them up into four groups.
news

Uncertainty Surrounds Free Agents To Be

Lingering above the disappointment of their playoff loss to San Francisco is the harsh reality that the Cowboys have decisions to make on many key players in the coming weeks.
news

Will McClay On Staying With Cowboys, Goals & More

Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay discusses his decision to re-sign with the franchise, his goals and more.
news

Cowboys Sign Isaac Alarcon To The Roster 

While he no longer has a roster exemption, Alarcon still has a chance to compete for a spot next season. 
news

What We Know About The Cowboys' Coaching Future

The Cowboys are confident that Mike McCarthy will return in 2022, but their offseason begins with plenty of uncertainty around the future of their two prized coordinators.
Advertising