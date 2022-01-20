McCarthy On Opportunities For Quinn & Moore

"That's part of it. That's part of working here," he said Wednesday. "It's an attractive place with a very good football team. With that, I think opportunity, the movement is higher than ever before."

Moore and Quinn are two of the most-discussed assistants in this year's hiring cycle. Quinn, a former head coach, revitalized a woeful Dallas defense and turned the unit into one of the biggest success stories of the 2021 season. Moore, in his third season as Cowboys offensive coordinator, oversaw a group that led the league in scoring.

"I think just the way they operate, positive personalities, I think they both emulate that on a daily basis," McCarthy said. "Expertise, what they bring to the table. They have the ability to bring people together, so I think they have a lot of common characteristics."

This hasn't exactly been a common experience for the Cowboys in recent years. McCarthy has dealt with the loss of coordinators like Joe Philbin and Ben McAdoo during his time in Green Bay, but most of the Cowboys' major coaching moves in the last decade have been made by them.

The wait will probably last a while longer. Quinn and Moore both reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Quinn has also interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, while Moore interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Both coaches have more scheduled in the coming days.

McCarthy said he's keeping an open line of communication with both coaches as they go through this process.

"I know I'm the head coach, but we also have personal relationships, too," he said. "I think any time you can share experiences with your coaches. Even Dan, Dan and I talk a lot about past experiences. Kellen is going through it for the first time. Yeah, I'm in tune with what's going on."