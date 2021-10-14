Mick Shots: Don't Start Counting Your Chickens

And know it is the nature around here for the fans, talk radio and some media members to get a little ahead of themselves, acting as if the Cowboys have a stranglehold on the NFC East and are now favorites to win the NFC Championship.

Mighty premature, don't you think? Them eggs haven't hatched just yet.

Look, to me, here are the two things the Cowboys have accomplished so far:

One, they have buried 2020, so many prejudging this team off what took place last year. That was dead wrong. This team is better, more healthy and more talented. Yep, 2020 is dead and gone.

Two, to me, all the Cowboys have done so far, and not to diminish getting off to their best start since going 4-1 when they were on the way to that incredible 11-1 start in 2016, is they've done what they should have done. Beat teams they should have beaten, and almost beat the one they didn't, losing 31-29 to the Buccaneers on that walk-off field goal.

Right?

Simply splitting those first two games, losing to the Bucs on the Gulf Coast and beating the Chargers on the Pacific Coast. Then defending homefield advantage with those three consecutive home wins over Philly, Carolina and then the Giants.

"I like where we are because I think we've played at a pretty consistent level in all five contests this year," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday. "I think we've played well enough to win in all five contests. I think our players and coaches have done a really good job of staying on top of the specifics and details we need to stay focused on to be better."

To be better, suggesting the Cowboys haven't arrived just yet.

Or as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said after expressing his pleasure with an ever-improving defense, "Because we've got a lot to work on, for sure, and we're going to work our asses off to get there. Lots to do for this week."

Yep, and now comes the part not so predictable. At 2-3 New England. A welcomed bye. At now 2-3 Minnesota, a night game under a noisy roof. Two head coaches who have been excellent defensive coordinators ready to take their shots at this team.

On The Run: What a difference a year makes. Last season the Cowboys were epically poor against the run, finishing 31st in run defense, giving up nearly 160 yards a game. So far this year after five games, the Cowboys defense ranks fifth in run defense, giving up like half as many yards as last year, just 79.4 a game. Now, some of that has to do with opposing offenses chasing the lead, having to somewhat give up trying to run the ball. But the most part has to do with Quinn's much better scheme and game plans. Also seems instead of playing catch on defense like last year, the Cowboys are attacking, playing much more aggressively. And sure doesn't hurt having rookie Micah Parsons on the field, having played 92 percent and 97 percent of the snaps at linebacker the past two games.

Here's hoping the best for former Cowboys special teams coach and assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia (2013-17), finally getting his long-awaited chance to become a head coach for the first time during his 38-year coaching career but under dire circumstances surrounding the Raiders and the resignation under fire of Jon Gruden.

So, let's let Rich have the last word today, having to step to the podium on Wednesday to address the Las Vegas circumstances and trying to move forward with a 3-2 team.

"Is it ever a good time when it happens like this?" Bisaccia began when asked about the difficult timeline to take over a team. "I think the thing that is unique to us is we have a good team. We're a 3-2 team. It's not like we've gone through a bad cycle and all of a sudden there's been a change and it's the end of the season and the season is over.

"We've got 12 games. We feel like we have a lot of time. We feel like all our goals are still in front of us. And my message to the team was really about the team and them. Their goals are still alive, and we'll see what transpires as we go forward."