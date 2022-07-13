Mick Shots: Let's Make A Deal Deadline Looms

FRISCO, Texas – Twelve days until the start of training camp.

Can't wait.

Here is why:

Tuesday morning, around 8:30, as we were heading toward our 18th consecutive 100-degree day, got the itch. Asked Alexa, "Alexa, what's the temperature in Oxnard, Calif.?"

Her answer:

"The current temperature in Oxnard, Calif., is 58 degrees. The high today is 68."

Well, she was a tad off. It ended up being 69. You feel me?

And if you ever wondered why the Cowboys are heading west a 43rd time for training camp, 27 years in Thousand Oaks and now uprooting the franchise for the 16th time to Oxnard, wonder no more.

Swear getting out of the summer heat here in North Texas for right at about a month each year adds a year to our lives. No kidding.

Now, don't ask about gas prices. Actually paid $3.89/gallon at Sam's the other day. But at Fred's in Oxnard, well, according to GasBuddy.com, it was $5.93 a gallon, a sure _shot_ in the ol' pocketbook.

Come on, let's not sweat the small stuff.

To Or Not To: That is the question the Cowboys must answer by 3 p.m. Friday, the deadline to potentially sign or not sign franchised tight end Dalton Schultz to a long-term contract. Otherwise, both sides must rest in peace with the one-year, guaranteed $10.93 million tag he previously signed through the end of the 2022 season. Doesn't sound as if any action is going on, but as we know with the Cowboys, deadlines make deals. Only takes one phone call. Question is, who picks up the phone first. Long time ago former Cowboys player personnel director Bob Ackles taught me this negotiation lesson. Can't remember the Cowboys player they couldn't agree on a contract with, and back in those late 1980s-early 1990s there were a bunch, but one day I asked Bob when's the last time he had picked up the phone to try to bat out a deal. The late Ackles, the generally understated gentlemen from Canada, informed me, "Every time I pick up the phone to make a call, I'm spending money." Meaning if he's calling, then chances are he's upping the Cowboys offer during the stalemate. With the current franchise deadline on signing a long-term deal just two days away, not sure if either side will pick up the phone. If the Cowboys indeed have made a long-term offer to Schultz, then evidently the package is not what Schultz is looking for. And if Schultz' agent, Steve Caric, has made an offer to the team, for sure the Cowboys figure it's too rich for their future salary cap blood. Projections suggest Schultz' worth at four years, $58 million, or averaging $14.5 million a year, which would make him the second-highest paid tight end in the NFL to only San Francisco tight end George Kittle's $15 million average. Would imagine that's Caric's starting point, but the Cowboys obviously aren't buying. So, the clock is ticking. Here is the deal: Upside to a long-term contract means Schultz immediately receives a signing bonus and guarantees beyond one year. For the Cowboys, a long-term deal means by paying said signing bonus, they can prorate that charge over the length of the deal to lower Schultz' 2022 cap hit that stands at $10.93 million. The downside for Schultz not getting that long-term contract becomes playing on a one-year deal with no future guarantees, meaning risking an injury that could impact his market value in next year's free agency. (See Dak Prescott's gamble 2020). For the Cowboys, assuming Schultz repeats his 2021 production, 78 catches, 808 yards and six touchdowns, the price only goes up next year. (See Dak 2021). Thus, the conundrum for both sides. Stay tuned.

Last word this week returns to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, clearly very complimentary of his 2022 rookie class, which includes nine draft choices, and knowing full-well he is going to need some of those top picks to step up immediately if this team is to improve over last season.

"Clearly the most mature group that we've had," McCarthy said when last speaking at the end of the team's minicamp. "I'm very, very, very impressed with the extra time these young men (spend) here. They are here throughout the afternoon, the extra meetings, the Zoon meetings. They are here on the weekends. … That's what you are looking for.

"Everybody talks about work ethic, everybody talks about the ability to have a high workload capacity. At the end of the day, I think you have to emphasize it, but you have to create the opportunity. I think our rookie class has done a tremendous job of getting themselves ready for training camp. And at the end of the day, that's what the offseason program is. It's about getting ready for a great training camp."