Offseason | 2022

Mike McCarthy Outlines "No. 1 Focus" In Offseason

Jan 19, 2022 at 05:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Mike-McCarthy-Outlines-“No.-1-Focus”-In-Offseason-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys enter the offseason with plenty of unanswered questions.

Will coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn get a head-coaching opportunities elsewhere? How many of the club's 22 unrestricted free agents will be back in '22?

All of that is yet to be determined. But there's one particular area that head coach Mike McCarthy already knows the team must address for next season.

"Our No. 1 focus moving forward is the penalties. It's way too many," McCarthy said during Wednesday's season-ending press conference.

The Cowboys had an NFL-high 127 penalties during the regular season and tied for the second-most penalty yards (1,103), according to the Football Database. Their 14 penalties in last Sunday's 23-17 wild-card loss to the 49ers tied an NFL playoff record.

At times the team showed frustration with calls in post-game interviews during the season, but McCarthy said Monday the solution to the penalties starts internally.

"I think this about officials -- officials don't lose games. That's clear," McCarthy said. "I think comments after games, people are emotional, particularly when it doesn't go the way you think it should go. Players are asked questions and encouraged to give honest answers. I just did three days of exit interviews, talked to every member of our football team, and they're very accountable."

McCarthy identified pre-snap and holding penalties as the two biggest issues. The offense lead the league in holding penalties with 27 and tied for the seventh-most false starts with 18.

"We all spend time, particularly the position coaches, on technique and how you build into the individual drills and penalty prevention," McCarthy said. "We have common philosophies and approaches, (like) do not hold on a run play. We all understand that. There's no excuse to hold on a run play. It's simple math, minus-2 versus minus-10 (yards), do the math. But we've had too many holding on run plays, so that's something as a coach we'll continue to take a hard look at, by individual, by technique, by concept, situation and so forth. We'll react to it and we'll apply the teaching to it.

"I'm a big believer in ROI. You only have so much time in how you utilize all the way down to the individual time, so that process needs to be better. We've been coaching penalties since Week 1. It's something, particularly the holding and the pre-snap penalties, those are the two that jump off the charts. We definitely, definitely need to be much better in that area."

McCarthy believes there is a process to becoming a less-penalized team, particularly in finding a line between an aggressive, physical play style and avoiding flags. That was the case early in his time as Packers head coach from 2006-18, he said. From 2007-09, Green Bay ranked in the top-five in penalties. In 2010, their Super Bowl season, they tied for the third least, according to the Football Database.

"With the aggressiveness and the tenacity of the whole team comes a little bit more room for area in the combative penalties," he said. "Our combative penalties, we break them into three categories. They're too high right now. We need to do a better job as coaches, starting with me, emphasizing, teaching it."

Related Content

news

Teaching Moment For Final Play: Less Is More

Mike McCarthy said he hasn't watched the entire game from last Sunday as he's suddenly in off-season mode. But he did watch the last sequence and said there will be some teachable moments that occurred in the final seconds.
news

Elliott Not Expected To Need Knee Surgery 

Mike McCarthy confirmed the assessment of his star running back Wednesday when he said Ezekiel Elliott shouldn't require surgery on his injured knee.
news

12 Highlights From McCarthy's Press Conference

In his first offseason press conference, Mike McCarthy touched on many subjects, from his job security to penalties to the last play against the 49ers and what's next for the team.
news

Dak Apologizes To Refs For Postgame Comments

Dak Prescott took to social media to issue an apology on Tuesday night.
news

Dividing 22 Unrestricted Free Agents Into 4 Groups

The Cowboys have 22 unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason and more than half of them started a game last season. There will be some tough decisions to make but we decided to break them up into four groups.
news

Uncertainty Surrounds Free Agents To Be

Lingering above the disappointment of their playoff loss to San Francisco is the harsh reality that the Cowboys have decisions to make on many key players in the coming weeks.
news

Will McClay On Staying With Cowboys, Goals & More

Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay discusses his decision to re-sign with the franchise, his goals and more.
news

Cowboys Sign Isaac Alarcon To The Roster 

While he no longer has a roster exemption, Alarcon still has a chance to compete for a spot next season. 
news

What We Know About The Cowboys' Coaching Future

The Cowboys are confident that Mike McCarthy will return in 2022, but their offseason begins with plenty of uncertainty around the future of their two prized coordinators.
Advertising