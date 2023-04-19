Mock Roundup: These Prospects Picked For No. 26

With the 2023 NFL Draft just two weeks away, teams across the league are meeting with potential draftees and doing their evaluations. Though they aren't the only ones of course. While the draft aficionados are hard at work trying to predict who teams might take, the Cowboys are doing exactly the same.
With experts trying to nail down just who might go where in the first round, we'll take a look at who they have the Cowboys taking at No. 26 in our mock draft roundup. This week we polled 15 mock drafts, coming up with eight different players including those who were frequently mentioned as potential options.
The Cowboys will have plenty of options at their disposal in the first round with draft analysts giving their thoughts on who makes the most sense for Dallas.