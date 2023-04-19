Draft Central | 2023

Presented by

Mock Roundup: These Prospects Picked For No. 26

Apr 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Mock-Roundup--These-10-Prospects-Picked-For-Dallas-hero

With the 2023 NFL Draft just two weeks away, teams across the league are meeting with potential draftees and doing their evaluations. Though they aren't the only ones of course. While the draft aficionados are hard at work trying to predict who teams might take, the Cowboys are doing exactly the same.

With experts trying to nail down just who might go where in the first round, we'll take a look at who they have the Cowboys taking at No. 26 in our mock draft roundup. This week we polled 15 mock drafts, coming up with eight different players including those who were frequently mentioned as potential options.

Mock Roundup: These 10 Prospects Picked For Dallas

The Cowboys will have plenty of options at their disposal in the first round with draft analysts giving their thoughts on who makes the most sense for Dallas.

Michael Mayer – TE, Notre Dame Picked By: Charles Davis (NFL.com) Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) Todd McShay (ESPN) With Dalton Schultz now in Houston with the Texans, the Cowboys have two solid options in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot who showed plenty of promise in their rookie season. However, the Cowboys could have their pick of quality tight end in the first round this year, with plenty of media members pegging them to take Mayer out of Notre Dame after posting a monster career with the Irish.
1 / 10

Michael Mayer – TE, Notre Dame

Picked By: Charles Davis (NFL.com) Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) Todd McShay (ESPN)

With Dalton Schultz now in Houston with the Texans, the Cowboys have two solid options in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot who showed plenty of promise in their rookie season. However, the Cowboys could have their pick of quality tight end in the first round this year, with plenty of media members pegging them to take Mayer out of Notre Dame after posting a monster career with the Irish.

Dalton Kincaid – TE, Utah Picked By: Diante Lee (The Athletic) Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Dane Brugler (The Athletic), WalterFootball.com Another high-octane tight end who could be available to the Cowboys in the first round, Kincaid was another popular choice amongst draft forecasters to replace the loss of Schultz. His ability to run routes in the middle part of the field is lauded and could pair nicely with CeeDee Lamb, along with a fully healthy Michael Gallup and the newly minted Cowboy in Brandin Cooks.
2 / 10

Dalton Kincaid – TE, Utah

Picked By: Diante Lee (The Athletic) Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Dane Brugler (The Athletic), WalterFootball.com

Another high-octane tight end who could be available to the Cowboys in the first round, Kincaid was another popular choice amongst draft forecasters to replace the loss of Schultz. His ability to run routes in the middle part of the field is lauded and could pair nicely with CeeDee Lamb, along with a fully healthy Michael Gallup and the newly minted Cowboy in Brandin Cooks.

Bijan Robinson – RB, Texas Picked By: Calvin Watkins (Dallas Morning News) Brad Crawford (247Sports) There has been no shortage of praise that Robinson has been showered with during the draft process, with many making the case that he is the best player in the draft. With Ezekiel Elliott no longer donning a Cowboys' jersey and Tony Pollard playing on the franchise tag after coming off an injury, Robinson would immediately add another true dynamic playmaker to the backfield. The only question is if he will make it all the way to the bottom of the first round.
3 / 10

Bijan Robinson – RB, Texas

Picked By: Calvin Watkins (Dallas Morning News) Brad Crawford (247Sports)

There has been no shortage of praise that Robinson has been showered with during the draft process, with many making the case that he is the best player in the draft. With Ezekiel Elliott no longer donning a Cowboys' jersey and Tony Pollard playing on the franchise tag after coming off an injury, Robinson would immediately add another true dynamic playmaker to the backfield. The only question is if he will make it all the way to the bottom of the first round.

Deonte Banks – CB, Maryland Picked By: David Helman, Carmen Vitali (Fox Sports) Though most have the Cowboys slated to take an offensive skill player with the No. 26 overall pick, there is a fair share of those stating that a defensive player should be on the table as well. For Banks, Dallas is already in solid shape with Trevon Diggs and newly acquired Stephon Gilmore along with rookie standout DaRon Bland. Though after that it does get murky, with Jourdan Lewis on the mend from a season-ending foot injury and Nahshon Wright still mostly unproven, Banks could make sense.
4 / 10

Deonte Banks – CB, Maryland

Picked By: David Helman, Carmen Vitali (Fox Sports)

Though most have the Cowboys slated to take an offensive skill player with the No. 26 overall pick, there is a fair share of those stating that a defensive player should be on the table as well. For Banks, Dallas is already in solid shape with Trevon Diggs and newly acquired Stephon Gilmore along with rookie standout DaRon Bland. Though after that it does get murky, with Jourdan Lewis on the mend from a season-ending foot injury and Nahshon Wright still mostly unproven, Banks could make sense.

Darnell Washington - TE, Georgia Picked By: Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department (Bleacher Report) Tight end has been a popular position for the Cowboys in multiple mock drafts, and that includes Washington. A mammoth of a man (6'7", 264-pounds) he would be a massive target for Dak Prescott who values his tight end options and a handful for opposing defenses, along with his surprisingly strong blocking ability.
5 / 10

Darnell Washington - TE, Georgia

Picked By: Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department (Bleacher Report)

Tight end has been a popular position for the Cowboys in multiple mock drafts, and that includes Washington. A mammoth of a man (6'7", 264-pounds) he would be a massive target for Dak Prescott who values his tight end options and a handful for opposing defenses, along with his surprisingly strong blocking ability.

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas Picked By: Football Outsiders, CBSSports, Draftwire.com Another player who visited the Cowboys on a 30 visit, Sanders is a local product from Denton. He spent just one year at Arkansas, where he rushed the passer at times and also played off-the-ball. He originally went to Alabama before transferring to play at Arkansas, but it seems as if Nick Saban could've used the versatile pass-rusher who was a first-team All-SEC player in 2022.
6 / 10

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Picked By: Football Outsiders, CBSSports, Draftwire.com

Another player who visited the Cowboys on a 30 visit, Sanders is a local product from Denton. He spent just one year at Arkansas, where he rushed the passer at times and also played off-the-ball. He originally went to Alabama before transferring to play at Arkansas, but it seems as if Nick Saban could've used the versatile pass-rusher who was a first-team All-SEC player in 2022.

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU Picked By: Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Stacking the Board CeeDee Lamb is firmly planted as the No.1 passing option for the Cowboys as it currently stands despite Cooks and Gallup in the fold as well, though Johnston could be a nice addition as well. He would fill a void that Dallas currently has as a big-bodied receiver, giving Prescott another target that can go up and make tough catches and battle for deep balls.
7 / 10

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Picked By: Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Stacking the Board

CeeDee Lamb is firmly planted as the No.1 passing option for the Cowboys as it currently stands despite Cooks and Gallup in the fold as well, though Johnston could be a nice addition as well. He would fill a void that Dallas currently has as a big-bodied receiver, giving Prescott another target that can go up and make tough catches and battle for deep balls.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Picked By: Draftwire, College Sports Wire, Pro Football Network While Robinson from Texas seems to be the fan favorite, Gibbs is picked by most experts as the second-best running back and a more likely player at the No. 26 spot. He's got break-away speed with the ability to score from any spot on the field. Like Robinson, Gibbs would bring instant juice to the offense.
8 / 10

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Picked By: Draftwire, College Sports Wire, Pro Football Network

While Robinson from Texas seems to be the fan favorite, Gibbs is picked by most experts as the second-best running back and a more likely player at the No. 26 spot. He's got break-away speed with the ability to score from any spot on the field. Like Robinson, Gibbs would bring instant juice to the offense.

Mazi Smith – DT, Michigan Picked By: Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), ProFootball Focus For as good as the Cowboys were defensively in 2022, their inability to slow down opponents running games proved to be the one true weakness. That is where Smith comes into play with his power and athleticism, potentially solving a problem that plagued defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the majority of last season.
9 / 10

Mazi Smith – DT, Michigan

Picked By: Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), ProFootball Focus

For as good as the Cowboys were defensively in 2022, their inability to slow down opponents running games proved to be the one true weakness. That is where Smith comes into play with his power and athleticism, potentially solving a problem that plagued defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the majority of last season.

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee Picked By: Blogging the Boys, Pro Football Focus The Cowboys faced plenty of offensive line shuffling over the course of the 2022 season due to injury, though their first-round pick from a year ago in Tyler Smith played exceedingly well at both left tackle and left guard. With Connor McGovern now a member of the Buffalo Bills, Dallas could opt to play Smith at guard and have Tyron Smith back at his typical left tackle spot. If they decide to draft an option here, Wright could give them more flexibility with a tackle who can play left or right, and has even spent some time at guard. Wright was at the Senior Bowl and visited the Cowboys during their 30 visits.
10 / 10

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Picked By: Blogging the Boys, Pro Football Focus

The Cowboys faced plenty of offensive line shuffling over the course of the 2022 season due to injury, though their first-round pick from a year ago in Tyler Smith played exceedingly well at both left tackle and left guard. With Connor McGovern now a member of the Buffalo Bills, Dallas could opt to play Smith at guard and have Tyron Smith back at his typical left tackle spot. If they decide to draft an option here, Wright could give them more flexibility with a tackle who can play left or right, and has even spent some time at guard. Wright was at the Senior Bowl and visited the Cowboys during their 30 visits.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cowboys on Bijan Robinson: 'You Never Know'

Try as you'd like, but this will be one of the more difficult drafts to predict for the Cowboys because of their stellar work in free agency — meaning nothing is off of the table in KC.

news

Fast Forward: What Round Will QB Get Addressed?

If the Cowboys draft a quarterback this year, it would be for the future. But just how early in the draft are they willing to invest on another passer?

news

Youmans: 5 Realistic Draft Fits For Dallas Defense

With CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and now Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys are one of the few teams in that have three 1,000-yard receivers. But even still, there might be too many great WR options in the draft to pass up.

news

Cowboys Have Family Connection to Deuce Vaughn

He might be the smallest running back in the draft, but Deuce Vaughn has plenty of things the Cowboys like – even if his dad wasn't a member of the scouting department.

news

2023 Draft is Another "Football in Texas" Example

The 2023 NFL Draft will once again show that, in the Lone Star State, football is a way of life, the passion for the game and the production of talent having no equal.

news

Cowboys Wrapping Up Annual 30 Visits This Week

The Cowboys brought in several draft prospects this week in their annual "30 visits," getting a final look at players who might just wind up here later in the month.

news

Science Lab: 1st-Round RBs Are Far From Sure Thing

Should the Cowboys use their first-round pick on a running back? As recent history shows, doing so in today's pass-happy NFL carries a substantial risk.

news

Announced: 2023 Cowboys Draft Events Calendar

The Cowboys will host a series of special events for fans to enjoy during the 2023 NFL Draft, each to be held at 'The Star in Frisco' just outside of the team's world headquarters.

news

2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Guide Now Available

Featuring players with ties to the Lone Star State on the cover, the OFFICIAL 2023 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide is now available.

news

Cowboys Receive 3 Compensatory Draft Picks

The Cowboys now have nine overall draft picks for 2023, including three in the fifth round.

news

Combine: 10 Things We Learned From Jerry in Indy

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had to plenty to say from Indy, highlighted by his thoughts on Dak, the Super Bowl drought and the chances of adding a big-name free agent.

Advertising