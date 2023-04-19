Mock Roundup: These Prospects Picked For No. 26

10 / 10

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Picked By: Blogging the Boys, Pro Football Focus

The Cowboys faced plenty of offensive line shuffling over the course of the 2022 season due to injury, though their first-round pick from a year ago in Tyler Smith played exceedingly well at both left tackle and left guard. With Connor McGovern now a member of the Buffalo Bills, Dallas could opt to play Smith at guard and have Tyron Smith back at his typical left tackle spot. If they decide to draft an option here, Wright could give them more flexibility with a tackle who can play left or right, and has even spent some time at guard. Wright was at the Senior Bowl and visited the Cowboys during their 30 visits.