Notes: Draft Grades, Damone Clark's Injury & More

Razorback Connection

Fifth-round pick John Ridgeway is the first Arkansas player drafted by the Cowboys since running back Felix Jones in 2008. More significant than the college connection, Cowboys owner/GM and Arkansas alumnus Jerry Jones said adding the 321-pound defensive tackle represents a philosophical shift toward more interior line size against opposing running backs.

The Cowboys also drafted 327-pound defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna last year to help stop the run.

"This is a real statement in my mind with (defensive coordinator) Dan (Quinn) and (head coach) Mike (McCarthy) as to how we are going to address the run game when we get into the playoffs, which we are sure to have," Jones said. "Mike was sitting there all day going, 'Playoffs, playoffs. Remember the playoffs.' That really is not only a great pick, but he is also a hell of a competitor."

Ridgeway had 141 tackles (12 for loss) in 42 games at Arkansas and Illinois State.

"I like to run to the ball and just be in the play," he said. "They're going to see the hardest working D-lineman on the field every time. That's the plan."