Past/Present: Israel Mukuamu the latest former Cowboy to join Steelers

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they'd signed former Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu, who Dallas drafted in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.
Mukuamu would spend four seasons with the Cowboys, appearing in 50 games and posting 42 tackles, two pass breakups and three interceptions in that time span. He spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in one game.
In Pittsburgh, Mukuamu reunites with some of his former Dallas teammates like running Rico Dowdle, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and wide receiver Brandon Smith. He'll also play for his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, whose staff also features former Cowboys assistants in Joe Whitt Jr., Eric Simonelli, Ramon Chinyoung Sr., Scott McCurley and Darian Thompson.