Pollard Returns To Practice, Zeke 'Ready To Go'

How soon Pollard can become a full-participant in practice will be something to watch out for in terms of his status for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Ezekiel Elliott's health has been an issue for most of this season, as he has dealt with a lingering knee injury. Elliott wore a knee brace for the first time last Sunday against Washington and received 13 carries for 45 yards but did not play much of the second half. McCarthy claimed Elliott wanted to play more in that game, but the decision was made out of "caution." Elliott said that his knee was feeling good after the game.

The starting running back will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and McCarthy said that he was encouraged by how Elliott handled playing in last week's game.

"His communication has been that he's ready to go," McCarthy said of Elliott. "If we were having a full-blown Wednesday practice I would say he'd be in a full capacity."