Power Rankings: A matchup of two Top 5 teams

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings as they head into their matchup with the Eagles.

ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Miami 4.) Baltimore 5.) Dallas Cowboys - " Who's the pleasant surprise of the team? Who else could it be? Bland leads the NFL with eight interceptions, and his five pick-sixes are a single-season NFL record. All this while filling in for Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee in a Week 3 practice. The Cowboys thought they would be OK with Bland, who had five picks last year to lead the team, but they couldn't have expected he would do this. In his past two games, he has given up a lot of catches and yards, so maybe he is hitting a wall or just learning what life is like for a regular cornerback. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Baltimore 3.) Philadelphia 4.) Dallas Cowboys*-* Since the loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys have gone 4-0, winning the first three of those games by an average of 30 points. This past Thursday's triumph was notable for the fact that Dallas never panicked despite Seattle leading for much of the second half. It's a testament to how dangerous the Cowboys' offense has become, even if the defense struggled to get off the field against the Seahawks. But the 'Boys now have extra rest coming into the big rematch against the Eagles in Dallas this Sunday night. The Eagles' Week 13 loss really invigorated the races for the NFC East crown and the conference's top seed. Dallas has won 14 straight at AT&T Stadium, but the defense will have some work to do after the Seahawks diced it up. – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Dallas Cowboys *-* "The defense let them down against the Seahawks, but the offense came up big. Dak Prescott is firmly in the MVP conversation. – Pete Prisco