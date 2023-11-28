Power Rankings: Highest Cowboys' ranking so far

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings have the Cowboys as they get ready for Thursday's game with the Seahawks.

ESPN: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) San Francisco 3.) Baltimore 4.) Kansas City 5.) Dallas Cowboys - "When the season began, the Cowboys were going to be a defense-led team, but that has started to change with how the offense has come alive with Dak Prescott's high level of play and Mike McCarthy's play-calling. The defense is still top-notch, but the Cowboys have been able to put up points -- the most total points per game in the league (31.55). It's strange that special teams is ranked just 11th when Brandon Aubrey has not missed a field goal attempt and Bryan Anger is averaging 45 yards per punt. They have also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown and blocked a punt. But these rankings have them among the NFL's elite. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Baltimore 3.) San Francisco 4.) Kansas City 5.) Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott is on a six-game heater, averaging 312.3 passing yards per game with an 18:2 TD-to-INT ratio. I am not sure he's ever had a better six-pack of games at a more critical juncture for the team. A year ago at this time, Prescott was starting off an ignominious streak that would ultimately reach seven games with at least one pick. But ever since the humiliating loss at San Francisco back in Week 5, Dak's dialed in this season. He's at least an MVP dark horse at this point -- and could end up taking home the hardware if the Cowboys go nuclear down the stretch. Now is the time for folks who decried Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties to start the season to offer up their mea culpa, as you couldn't hope for much better results lately. Dallas hasn't been in a conference championship game in almost 30 years. Could this be the season? – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Cowboys - "They are surging right now, even if it isn't against the toughest opposition. Dak Prescott is lighting it up." – Pete Prisco