Power Rankings: Do Cowboys stay in the Top 10?

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings have the Cowboys after winning a close loss to the Eagles, who are No. 1 across the board.

ESPN: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Kansas City 3.) Baltimore 4. Miami 5.) Jacksonville 6.) Detroit 7.) Cincinnati 8.) San Francisco 9.) Dallas Cowboys - "CeeDee Lamb is on pace to set Cowboys records for catches (121) and yards (1,751) in a single season, surpassing Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. He has put up back-to-back 150-receiving-yard games, the first Dallas receiver to do that since Miles Austin in 2009. He has 14 100-yard receiving games in his career, trailing only Hall of Famer Bob Hayes (15). Despite the extra attention from defenses, Lamb is still making a ton of plays whether lining up outside or in the slot. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: ESPN: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Baltimore 3.) Kansas City 4.) Jacksonville 5.) Detroit 6.) Miami 7.) San Francisco 8.) Dallas Cowboys - A few inches here, a foot out of bounds there, a fumble taking an unlucky bounce ... The Cowboys cruelly lost a game they absolutely could have -- and probably should have -- won in Philadelphia, and I just couldn't kill them for that. But should I? The question is whether you think coming up just short on some of these critical plays is a chronic issue or not. The Week 3 loss to Arizona screams YES, with all the red-zone failures. Sunday qualifies as further evidence there's a problem. Yet, the 'Boys have shown the ability to bludgeon so-so teams and outplayed the Chargers in crunch time. It's unclear. I'm not bailing on Dallas now -- not after the defense clamped down late and Dak Prescott made some big plays. But I am worried in the long run. – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Baltimore 3.) Jacksonville 4.) Kansas City 5.) Cincinnati 6.) Detroit 7.) Cowboys - "They lost to the Eagles, but they have to feel good about the way they played. Dak Prescott came up big in a big game, which is important for down the road. – Pete Prisco