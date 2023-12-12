Power Rankings: Cowboys inching towards No. 1 

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the Cowboys rank after beating the Eagles to win their fifth straight game.

ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Baltimore 3.) Dallas Cowboys -" What's been the biggest improvement? We could say the entire offense, especially the passing game, comparing it to where the Cowboys were after the loss to San Francisco in Week 5, but the red zone improvement has been dramatic. In the first five games, the Cowboys converted touchdowns on 7 of 19 red zone trips (36.8%). Since then, they have scored touchdowns on 25 of 38 opportunities. Quarterback Dak Prescott's efficiency has matched perfectly with coach Mike McCarthy's playcalling. This is how you lead the NFL in scoring (32.3 points per game). – Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Baltimore 3.) Dallas Cowboys - For a guy who was on the operating table a few days before, Mike McCarthy looked pretty healthy loping over to call timeout prior to the touchdown that gave Dallas a 24-6 halftime lead over rival Philadelphia. McCarthy called all the right shots in that opening half Sunday night, converting on a 60-yard field goal in the first quarter and successfully pulling off the rare TD-notching challenge at the goal line in the second quarter. Things simmered down after that, but in the end, the Cowboys sent a big message that they are indeed serious contenders for both the NFC East crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs. This was the quality victory Dallas needed, but the next two are at Buffalo and at Miami, so the work isn't yet done, especially with the Eagles' remaining schedule a lot more favorable. – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Dallas Cowboys - "They beat up the Eagles on Sunday night, but face another tough test on the road against the Bills this week. Dak Prescott is pushing hard for the MVP. – Pete Prisco