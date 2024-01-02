Power Rankings

Powered By

Power Rankings: Cowboys jump into Top 3

Jan 02, 2024 at 02:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Power-Rankings--Cowboys-jump-into-Top-3-hero

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings as they head into their matchup with the Commanders in the final game of the regular season.

ESPN: 1.) Baltimore 2.) San Francisco 3.) Dallas – What's the biggest offseason contract? Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have several contract situations to solve in the offseason, but the biggest is Prescott's deal. He is set to count $59.4 million against the salary cap as he enters the final year of his deal. The Cowboys have said they want to sign him to a long-term deal, and they don't have the leverage of using the franchise tag in 2025. While they want to get long-term deals done with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons as well, getting their quarterback locked up after his best season is a must and will be costly. But Jerry and Stephen Jones look at it as the cost of doing business when it comes to that position. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Baltimore 2.) San Francisco 3.) Dallas Cowboys – They largely played a good game against the Lions, which was important to see, even if it came down to a controversial penalty on Detroit's late two-point conversation. The Cowboys didn't look quite as invulnerable at home as they have for most games at AT&T Stadium over the past few years, letting things start to slip away late on Saturday. The tables certainly turned the following day with the Eagles' loss to the Cardinals, which suddenly made Dallas the massive favorite to clinch the NFC East title in Week 18. Setting aside Philly's loss, this win was significant for the Cowboys, who otherwise would have extended a losing streak. – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) Baltimore 2.) San Francisco 3.) Dallas Cowboys – "They needed some controversial help late to beat the Lions, but they did it. With the Eagles losing, they need to beat Washington to lock up the No. 2 seed." – Pete Prisco

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Another Top 5 opponent awaits

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys inching towards No. 1 

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: A matchup of two Top 5 teams

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Highest Cowboys' ranking so far

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys rise after blowout win?

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Do Cowboys stay in the Top 10?

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Lot of changes in the Top 10 

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys head into the bye week

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys still in Top 10 after loss?

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Expected fall after Cowboys' loss

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys inching closer to 49ers

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
Advertising