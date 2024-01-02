Power Rankings: Cowboys jump into Top 3

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings as they head into their matchup with the Commanders in the final game of the regular season.

ESPN: 1.) Baltimore 2.) San Francisco 3.) Dallas – What's the biggest offseason contract? Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have several contract situations to solve in the offseason, but the biggest is Prescott's deal. He is set to count $59.4 million against the salary cap as he enters the final year of his deal. The Cowboys have said they want to sign him to a long-term deal, and they don't have the leverage of using the franchise tag in 2025. While they want to get long-term deals done with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons as well, getting their quarterback locked up after his best season is a must and will be costly. But Jerry and Stephen Jones look at it as the cost of doing business when it comes to that position. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Baltimore 2.) San Francisco 3.) Dallas Cowboys – They largely played a good game against the Lions, which was important to see, even if it came down to a controversial penalty on Detroit's late two-point conversation. The Cowboys didn't look quite as invulnerable at home as they have for most games at AT&T Stadium over the past few years, letting things start to slip away late on Saturday. The tables certainly turned the following day with the Eagles' loss to the Cardinals, which suddenly made Dallas the massive favorite to clinch the NFC East title in Week 18. Setting aside Philly's loss, this win was significant for the Cowboys, who otherwise would have extended a losing streak. – Eric Edholm