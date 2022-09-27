Power Rankings: Cowboys Moving Up; Eagles No. 1

With Week 3 in the rearview mirror, the Cowboys notched another win in their belt on Monday Night Football on the road against the Giants.

Dallas racked up five sacks, including a career-high three from DeMarcus Lawrence, to increase their league led to 14 sacks on the seasons. Cooper Rush, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard not only helped carry the offense to a win, but another increase in the national power rankings.

But while the Cowboys were able to win their first division game this year, they're still chasing the 3-0 Eagles. And in terms of the power rankings, the rest of the NFL is doing the same.

Every week we'll rundown all of the power rankings provided by the national media and see how the Cowboys compare to the rest of the NFL.

CBS Sports: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Miami Dolphins 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Green Bay Packers 5.) Kansas City Chiefs

13.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 19)

"Getting to 2-1 with Dak Prescott out with injury is a good thing for this team. Cooper Rush has played well in his place. Good defense has helped," – Pete Brisco

NFL.com 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Miami Dolphins 4.) Green Bay Packers 5.) Kansas City Chiefs

13.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week No. 21)

"The Cowboys are winning games, and Cooper Rush has been a major reason why. The backup quarterback, inserted into the starting lineup after Dak Prescott's Week 1 thumb injury, has done excellent work in back-to-back wins over the Bengals and Giants. Rush was at his best down the stretch on Monday night, completing 12 of 13 passes on consecutive drives in the second half. The go-ahead touchdown, a perfect dart of a corner end-zone strike to CeeDee Lamb, couldn't have been thrown better by Dak himself. Not bad for a guy who was cut at the end of training camp and left unclaimed by 31 other teams," – Dan Hanzus

USA Today: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Miami Dolphins 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Baltimore Ravens 5.) Kansas City Chiefs