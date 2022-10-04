Power Rankings: Win Streak Has Cowboys Climbing

Well, it was another winning week for the Dallas Cowboys. This time they it came against another division rival as well in the Commanders to notch their third consecutive victory.

We saw the return of Michael Gallup to the starting lineup and his immediate impact with two catches and a touchdown, as well as another strong performance for CeeDee Lamb. Cooper Rush made history and Trevon Diggs had his best game of the season to date.

As the Cowboys continue to surge up the national power rankings this week, let's take a look at where they place this time around in the eyes of the media around the country.

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Green Bay Packers 5.) San Francisco 49ers

13.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 13)

"It felt like the Cowboys were doomed when Dak Prescott went down with a Week 1 thumb injury that required surgery. Instead, Dallas finds itself riding a three-game win streak, thanks in large part to a defense that's been close to dominant. The Cowboys have given up a single touchdown in each of their four games, taking the pressure off Cooper Rush and allowing the backup QB to play in a controlled environment with a positive game script.." – Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Philadelphia Eagles 4.) Green Bay Packers 5.) Miami Dolphins

11.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 16)

"The biggest issue on defense is ... stopping the run. This might be a minor quibble given how well the unit is playing as a whole. The Cowboys have not allowed 20 points in a game yet and have allowed just one touchdown in each game. But when the players say they still need to get better, slowing the run is their biggest must. They are allowing 5 yards per carry and have given up 20 runs of 10 yards or more in four games, including two runs of at least 33 yards in the past two games. With an Eagles team that runs the ball effectively in their division, the Cowboys have to get better,". - Todd Archer

The Athletic: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Baltimore Ravens 5.) Miami Dolphins

12.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 17)