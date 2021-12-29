Practice Report: Players Return From Covid-19 List

Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's practice at The Star in Frisco where the Cowboys are preparing for Sunday night's game with Arizona.
- Practice was outdoors (overcast) with no shells or helmets. Jerseys and caps, similar to last Wednesday's practice.
- All players on the active roster were on the practice field.
- RB Tony Pollard spent the first 15 minutes of practice off to the side, on the cords with athletic trainer Britt Brown, rehabbing his foot injury.
- Left tackle Tyron Smith was at practice, participating in individual drills.
- Safety Malik Hooker and DT Trysten Hill were both activated from Reserve/COVID-19 and were participating in the portion that is regularly open to media.
- RB Jaquan Hardy and WR Brandon Smith were both participating after being restored to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.
- Rookie wide receiver Simi Fehoko remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Noah Brown (groin) was practicing. He was moved to Reserve/Designated for Return, opening his 21-day window. He joins WR T.J. Vasher and OT Josh Ball on the 21-day list.
- Newly-added linebacker Devante Bond has been signed to the practice squad. He was practicing wearing No. 51.