Randy Gregory Undergoing Knee Surgery

Jan 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – Randy Gregory is having surgery on his left knee Friday, as the Cowboys continue to wrap up the loose ends from their 2021 season.

Gregory has been dealing with the knee for the vast majority of this season, though it didn't cause him to miss any time. He did miss one game with COVID-19, and he spent a brief stint on injured reserve with a calf injury, but he did manage to gut through the knee issue, noting the steps he was taking to limit the problem as far back as the bye week.

"Yeah, I mean you kind of get used to it, you manage it," Gregory said in October. "I was really worried about my knee the last month or so but it's gotten better."

The various injuries didn't prevent Gregory from posting arguably his best season to date. The 29-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, finishing with six sacks, 19 tackles, 30 pressures, 17 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and one acrobatic interception in the Week 14 win against Washington.

Gregory is expected to be available for the offseason – though where he'll wind up this offseason is one of the Cowboys' biggest storylines of the next couple months. After seven years and multiple NFL suspensions, Gregory is finally slated to hit unrestricted free agency in 2022.

Along with Dalton Schultz, Jayron Kearse and Michael Gallup, Gregory is easily one of the highest profiles – and most productive players – on the Cowboys' free agent list.

Gregory is now the third player this week to have surgery. Rookies Chauncey Golston and Brandon Smith both had ankle surgery. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he expected a few more of these offseason surgeries to occur.

Advertising