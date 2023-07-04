Role Call | 2023

Role Call: Barbon Had Decorated Collegiate Career 

Jul 04, 2023
Kyle Youmans

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with wide receiver Jose Barbon.)

How He Got Here:Barbon finished his collegiate career as one of the most decorated receivers in Temple Owls history. He was just the sixth player in school history with over 900 receiving yards in a season and led the team in receiving for 2022. His final season also included a school-record six 100-yard games, including a career-high in his last college game against East Carolina. His consistent growth and involvement were each a selling point for the Cowboys to sign him to an undrafted free agent contract.

What's Next: If his college career was any indication, he'll aim to be a possession receiver at the next level. His 137 career grabs were fifth on the school's all-time list, but only finished in the top 15 for receiving yards. Part of the discrepancy was result of his consistent growth in the Temple offense. Showing consistency from his ability to get open, but improvement in his explosiveness with the ball in his hands.

Bet You Didn't Know: According to his coaches at Temple, between reps in the weight room, Barbon would study his offensive playbook on index cards. A unique approach to learning the game, but he used those extra moments to set himself apart and show improvements in each year with the Owls.

