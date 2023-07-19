Role Call | 2023

Role Call: Viliami Fehoko looking for instant impact

Jul 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with Viliami "Junior" Fehoko.)

How He Got Here: [The other] Fehoko hails from Stanford, California (yes, where the university resides) and stayed in the area (El Palo Alto) throughout his childhood and throughout his collegiate football career as well, taking his talents to San Jose State in 2018. It was there where he truly made a name for himself and caught the attention of Dan Quinn, who already has a plan for the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

What's Next: It's back to familiar ground for Fehoko in July, the California native returning to his home state for his very first NFL training camp. The three-time All-Mountain West talent joins the Cowboys defensive line as the team's 2023 fourth-round pick, so it's safe to say he'll likely make the roster, but just how much he'll see the field in Year 1 remains a question mark on such a loaded pass rush unit. If Fehoko can deploy flexibility that allows for playing him inside as well, he'll quickly find his way onto the game day roster.

Bet You Didn't Know: Fehoko played rugby for the El Palo Alto Razorbacks (HS) and helps to explain his unyielding motor. Also interesting is the fact he wasn't always an edge rusher. Fehoko was converted to that position when he touched down at San Jose State. Prior to that, he was a tight end. This is not only a testament to his athletic ability, but also his football IQ — going from being one of the more coveted TEs exiting high school to one of the more coveted pass rushers exiting college.

Quotable: "I think he'll be playing probably between the edge and three-technique. We'll hit the ground running the first year.'' - Dan Quinn on 2023 plan for Viliami Fehoko

