Role Call: John Stephens Jr. Brings Size & Redzone Ability

How He Got Here: A native of Logansport, La., John Stephens Jr. spent three seasons at TCU out of high school before transferring back to his home state to play for Louisiana-Lafayette for his final season. Aside from a 100-yard receiving effort against Eastern Michigan last season, Stephens Jr. never lit up the stat sheet, but his redzone ability allowed for the Ragin' Cajuns to get crafty offensively inside the 20-yard line. After going undrafted in April's NFL Draft, Stephens Jr. and Dallas agreed on a three-year, $2.7 million deal that will give him a shot to make the team in training camp.

What's Next: Cementing yourself as an undrafted free agent amongst a crowded draft class is difficult, to say the least, but Stephens Jr. has one thing that will help him tower above the rest: his size at 6-foot-5, 221 pounds. His experience as a big-bodied wide receiver in college will allow him to display his redzone ability in training camp, but his size will allow him to be versatile as a tight end as well. Despite limited experience playing inline, Stephens' size will give him an advantage on picking up the position to possibly earn himself a roster spot. Additionally, his size could allow him to make an immediate contribution on special teams as the Cowboys sift through possible options in the third phase.

Bet You Didn't Know: Stephens' hometown of Logansport, La. is one of the smallest in the entire state of Louisiana. The total enrollment of Logansport High School totals just 175 students. During his senior season, Stephens Jr. helped lead his 1A program to the state semifinals.