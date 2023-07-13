Role Call | 2023

Role Call: John Stephens Jr. Brings Size & Redzone Ability

Jul 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM
stephens_john_role_call

How He Got Here: A native of Logansport, La., John Stephens Jr. spent three seasons at TCU out of high school before transferring back to his home state to play for Louisiana-Lafayette for his final season. Aside from a 100-yard receiving effort against Eastern Michigan last season, Stephens Jr. never lit up the stat sheet, but his redzone ability allowed for the Ragin' Cajuns to get crafty offensively inside the 20-yard line. After going undrafted in April's NFL Draft, Stephens Jr. and Dallas agreed on a three-year, $2.7 million deal that will give him a shot to make the team in training camp.

What's Next: Cementing yourself as an undrafted free agent amongst a crowded draft class is difficult, to say the least, but Stephens Jr. has one thing that will help him tower above the rest: his size at 6-foot-5, 221 pounds. His experience as a big-bodied wide receiver in college will allow him to display his redzone ability in training camp, but his size will allow him to be versatile as a tight end as well. Despite limited experience playing inline, Stephens' size will give him an advantage on picking up the position to possibly earn himself a roster spot. Additionally, his size could allow him to make an immediate contribution on special teams as the Cowboys sift through possible options in the third phase.

Bet You Didn't Know: Stephens' hometown of Logansport, La. is one of the smallest in the entire state of Louisiana. The total enrollment of Logansport High School totals just 175 students. During his senior season, Stephens Jr. helped lead his 1A program to the state semifinals.

Quotable: "I'm very comfortable. Whatever they ask me to do, I'm gonna do it." - John Stephens Jr. after his Pro Day in March on playing multiple positions in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Role Call: How Eric Scott Jr. Works Into CB Mix

The Cowboys have plenty of experience now at cornerback but how can rookie Eric Scott Jr. work himself into the rotation?

news

Role Call: Durrell Johnson Enters a Loaded Group

There is no shortage of talent or bodies being deployed in the Cowboys pass rush, and that means Durrell Johnson will need to make waves in training camp.

news

Role Call: Vaughn Is More Than Meets the Eye

It was one of the more unforgettable draft moments in the history of the Cowboys organization, but what Deuce Vaughn does next is what will matter most.

news

Role Call: Isaiah Land Brings High Ceiling

Rookie pass-rusher Isaiah Land has been on Dan Quinn's radar since last season and now will get his chance to help this defense.

news

Role Call: How Earl Bostick Earns a Roster Spot

Rookie OT Earl Bostick shined on the field and the classroom at Kansas. Now, it's up to him to see how he can stick around with the Cowboys.

news

Role Call: Overshown Will Be 'Everywhere' in 2023

DeMarvion Overshown enters the NFL labeled as a linebacker but, look out, because that's not the only thing he'll be asked to do for Dan Quinn and the Cowboys.

news

Role Call: Barbon Had Decorated Collegiate Career

The Cowboys have plenty of experience and depth atop the receiver position but after that it'll be interesting. Can rookie Jose Barbon work himself into the equation?

news

Role Call: Speed, Physicality Could Propel Mandell

The Cowboys have upgraded the CB position in the offseason but there's always room for more and that's where a rookie from BYU could work himself into the mix.

news

Role Call: Jalen Moreno-Cropper Relying on Speed

With wide receiver depth spots up for grabs, undraftedrookie Jalen Moreno-Cropper has the context andproduction in his career to compete with some of theCowboys' best.

news

Role Call: Myles Brooks Ready To Compete in 2023

Undrafted free agent rookie Myles Brooks finds himself in a crowded defensive back room but has the size and accolades to compete.

news

Role Call: Sieg Brings Experience To Deep Snapper

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, Trent Sieg joins the Cowboys' special teams unit, bringing plenty of experience to the deep snapper role.

Advertising