Role Call: Durrell Johnson Enters a Loaded Group

Jul 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with Durrell Johnson.)

How He Got Here: One mantra you can readily see materializing in Dallas is that you can never have enough pass rushers, and that is why Dan Quinn saw fit to reach out and grab the former Liberty edge talent in 2022 undrafted free agency. Johnson earned his shot the hard way, starting out with ASA College in Brooklyn before heading to Liberty where he became a supernova last season — finishing with 27.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks (and four pass deflections an INT) in 13 starts.

What's Next: The bottom line here is that, while he undeniably has the talent to make waves in training camp, the Cowboys are brimming over with talent at the edge. It'll be on Johnson to prove he deserves a roster spot over not only fellow pass rushers, but also against other positions in what will ultimately become a numbers game in late August. Keep an eye on his battle with Ben Banogu, Tyrus Wheat and Villiami "Junior" Fehoko, the latter having an exceptional chance of making the team.

Bet You Didn't Know: Johnson, a Baltimore native, was named a Super 22 Athlete and BTC All-Star during his prep days at Overlea High School, and he also played basketball during his HS days.

Quotable: "Now you're here. What are you going to do with it? And, so, that's a good thing to show examples of last year, the undrafted players who had a big impact, the guys who were drafted, had an impact. Now that they're here, that's our job to find all the unique stuff that they have and try to make that come to life." - Dan Quinn on opportunities for 2023 UDFAs

