Role Call | 2023

Role Call: How Earl Bostick Earns a Roster Spot 

Jul 06, 2023 at 11:00 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

bostick_earl_role_call

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie Earl Bostick.)

How He Got Here: Bostick spent his entire collegiate career at Kansas, where the football program took a big step during the last five seasons, becoming a bowl-eligible program in 2022. Bostick was the Jayhawks' starting left tackle for the past two seasons, including starting all 12 games last year. His 6-6, 315-pound frame is intriguing for any NFL team.

What's Next: Bostick is here, he signed a rookie contract with an NFL team, and now it's up to him to stick around. This won't be easy, considering how deep the Cowboys are at this position, with drafted players such as Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball on the outside looking in. But then again, we've seen this path before and it wasn't too long ago. Terence Steele, an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech figured out how to make the team in 2020 and that was without preseason games. So Bostick will get plenty of chances to shine in practice, especially against formable pass-rushers on the other side. If he can show enough promise there, coupled with his size and measurables, Bostick might be a player the Cowboys would want to grow. But the time is now to make that happen.

Bet You Didn't Know: For five different season that he attended Kansas, Bostick found himself on an Academic team or honor roll every year, including second-team Academic All-American this past season.

