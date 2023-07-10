Role Call: Vaughn Is More Than Meets the Eye

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with Deuce Vaughn.)

How He Got Here: On his own merits, that's how. It'd be easy to get lost in the heartwarming storyline that involves his dad working for the Cowboys, but the reality is Vaughn's ability and production are why he's in the NFL. His football journey has taken him from racking up 5,472 all-purpose yards and 49 touchdowns in Round Rock, Texas to continued dominance and a list of awards at Kansas State that include being named unanimous All-American in 2022, and right into the hands of Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott as a sixth-round pick that feels like he'll wildly outplay his draft status.

What's Next: That's the million-dollar question, now isn't it? With so much versatility on tap for Vaughn, it's challenging to know just how the Cowboys will deploy him. He has the ability to be a complementary back to Tony Pollard, and not simply as some sort of gadget. He can deliver on short yardage as well as in the open field, and that makes for some tantalizing ideas likely being conjured by McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer as Vaughn uses advice from his mentor, Darren Sproles, to make an impact in the NFL.

Bet You Didn't Know: … that his father, nevermind, that's far too easy. But if you told me that you knew Vaughn holds the single-season rushing record for Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock — 1,938 yards to go along with 589 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior in — I'd be impressed. It's proof he was no flash in the pan at KSU, seeing as he was stealing ankles before and will likely continue to after.