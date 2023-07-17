Role Call: Wheat has athleticism, SEC Production 

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie Tyrus Wheat.)

How He Got Here: After playing two seasons of junior college football at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi out of high school, defensive end Tyrus Wheat found his way to Mississippi State where he accounted for 129 total tackles including 27 for loss in his three seasons as a Bulldog. In 2022, Wheat earned second-team all-SEC honors for his large backfield presence throughout the season. Despite his statistical prowess in the SEC West, Wheat was not selected in April's NFL Draft and was swiftly picked up by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in the hours after the final pick was made.

What's Next: In a crowded defensive end group, Wheat will head to training camp with a big task in front of him to earn a roster spot, but his athleticism and ability up front defensively gives him an advantage to earn a role. Wheat has been projected as a practice squad player in year one, and that is probably the most realistic outcome given the experience and ability in the edge rusher group, but look for the Mississippi State product to have his own share of impressive play during training camp and the preseason.

Bet You Didn't Know: Originally from Amite, La., Wheat was high school teammates with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and former Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith. In Wheat's senior season, he helped lead his team to a Louisiana state championship with a 15-1 record.