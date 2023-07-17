Role Call | 2023

Role Call: Wheat has athleticism, SEC Production 

Jul 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

wheat_tyrus_role_call

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie Tyrus Wheat.)

How He Got Here: After playing two seasons of junior college football at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi out of high school, defensive end Tyrus Wheat found his way to Mississippi State where he accounted for 129 total tackles including 27 for loss in his three seasons as a Bulldog. In 2022, Wheat earned second-team all-SEC honors for his large backfield presence throughout the season. Despite his statistical prowess in the SEC West, Wheat was not selected in April's NFL Draft and was swiftly picked up by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in the hours after the final pick was made.

What's Next: In a crowded defensive end group, Wheat will head to training camp with a big task in front of him to earn a roster spot, but his athleticism and ability up front defensively gives him an advantage to earn a role. Wheat has been projected as a practice squad player in year one, and that is probably the most realistic outcome given the experience and ability in the edge rusher group, but look for the Mississippi State product to have his own share of impressive play during training camp and the preseason.

Bet You Didn't Know: Originally from Amite, La., Wheat was high school teammates with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and former Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith. In Wheat's senior season, he helped lead his team to a Louisiana state championship with a 15-1 record.

Quotable: "I don't think we have a guy quite with the savvy of Tyrus [Wheat] and the situational awareness and maybe as good of a feel in coverage that he had." - Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett said in March about replacing Wheat on his defense.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Latest stop on Redwine's long journey

On his sixth team in four years, defensive back Sheldrick Redwine has an opportunity to crack a roster spot in Dallas, beginning with a solid training camp later this month.

news

Role Call: John Stephens Jr. Brings Size & Redzone Ability

John Stephens Jr. jumps off the page with his 6-foot-5, 221-pound frame, but how does that help him earn a roster spot for the 2023 season?

news

Role Call: How Eric Scott Jr. Works Into CB Mix

The Cowboys have plenty of experience now at cornerback but how can rookie Eric Scott Jr. work himself into the rotation?

news

Role Call: Durrell Johnson Enters a Loaded Group

There is no shortage of talent or bodies being deployed in the Cowboys pass rush, and that means Durrell Johnson will need to make waves in training camp.

news

Role Call: Vaughn Is More Than Meets the Eye

It was one of the more unforgettable draft moments in the history of the Cowboys organization, but what Deuce Vaughn does next is what will matter most.

news

Role Call: Isaiah Land Brings High Ceiling

Rookie pass-rusher Isaiah Land has been on Dan Quinn's radar since last season and now will get his chance to help this defense.

news

Role Call: How Earl Bostick Earns a Roster Spot

Rookie OT Earl Bostick shined on the field and the classroom at Kansas. Now, it's up to him to see how he can stick around with the Cowboys.

news

Role Call: Overshown Will Be 'Everywhere' in 2023

DeMarvion Overshown enters the NFL labeled as a linebacker but, look out, because that's not the only thing he'll be asked to do for Dan Quinn and the Cowboys.

news

Role Call: Barbon Had Decorated Collegiate Career

The Cowboys have plenty of experience and depth atop the receiver position but after that it'll be interesting. Can rookie Jose Barbon work himself into the equation?

news

Role Call: Speed, Physicality Could Propel Mandell

The Cowboys have upgraded the CB position in the offseason but there's always room for more and that's where a rookie from BYU could work himself into the mix.

news

Role Call: Jalen Moreno-Cropper Relying on Speed

With wide receiver depth spots up for grabs, undraftedrookie Jalen Moreno-Cropper has the context andproduction in his career to compete with some of theCowboys' best.

Advertising