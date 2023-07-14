Role Call: Latest stop on Redwine's long journey

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with DB Sheldrick Redwine.)

How He Got Here: Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Miami product Sheldrick Redwine has been a bit of a journeyman around the league on various practice squads in a short amount of time. After being cut by the Browns ahead of the 2021 season, Redwine had stints with the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers and Colts before being signed by the Cowboys in January to a reserve/future contract. After playing just 34 defensive snaps in 2021, Redwine was not on a roster during the 2022 season.

What's Next: Being a part of a loaded secondary group as an NFL journeyman is a tough task, but Redwine will have his shot to make an impact at corner, nickel and safety during training camp. Additionally, special teams spots remain open as Redwine's 4.44 speed paired with his open-field tackling ability could help him land one of those positions. A pretty large improvement will need to be seen from Redwine for him to sneak in and snag a roster spot, but the opportunity will be on the table for the four-year veteran.

Bet You Didn't Know: Redwine's lone career regular season interception came off the hands of Philip Rivers in a week five win over the Colts in the 2020 season when Redwine was a member of the Browns. Redwine also picked off Ben Roethlisberger in the 2021 playoffs to help the Browns secure their first playoff win since 1994.