Offseason | 2023

Role Call: Edoga Has Potential To Play 4 Spots 

Jun 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

20230607_DAL_Minicamp-96
Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with guard Chuma Edoga.)

How He Got Here:The Cowboys added Edoga in free agency, hoping he could provide not only some veteran leadership, but position flex to the offensive line. In his career, Edoga started out with the Jets in 2019, played 24 games, with 12 starts, all at offensive tackle. But last season, his only year with the Falcons, Edoga was moved to guard and played two games before suffering a season-ending injury. The Cowboys had guard in mind when they signed him in March, but knowing that he could provide some versatility in more than one spot.

What's Next:: The jury is still out for Edoga and what his role will be. Sometimes, position flex can be a blessing and in other times, a curse. While the ability to play multiple positions can help in value, it also prevents a player from focusing on one spot and perfecting his craft. For Edoga, he was signed as a potential left-guard replacement for Connor McGovern, who signed with the Bills. However, now that both Terence Steele and Tyron Smith have signed/restructured contracts, they are in the mix at tackle, which could push Tyler Smith to guard. For Edoga, he's spent some of the offseason at tackle but it seems as if the Cowboys are valuing his ability to play both spots.

Bet You Didn't Know: In the 2019 NFL Draft, the New York Jets didn't want to risk another pick to go by, trading up just one spot, moving from 93 to 93 overall to grab Edoga, who had a standout career at Southern Cal.

Quotable: "I'm just ready to play wherever the coaches put me. Whether that's guard or tackle. Right now, it's early in the process so I'm just accepting my role and playing wherever I need to play."_- Edoga said after an OTA practice this offseason. _

Related Content

news

Battle Lines: Where Overshown Fits With LB Group

Our daily position series focuses on the linebackers, where rookie DeMarvion Overshown is expected to carve a role, adding even more youth to this group.

news

Role Call: Pressure-Packed Situation for Vizcaino

It's not the first attempt for Tristan Vizcaino with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's hoping this is the one that sails through the uprights to finally land him an actual NFL home.

news

Mick Shots: Story About All These Fixin' Notions

It's story time in this week's Mick Shots, as @SPags52 recalls a conversation with Brian Schottenheimer, welcomes Coach Joe Whitt Jr. back, checks in on Mazi Smith and more.

news

Battle Lines: RB Room Has a Great Problem in '23

For the first time in more than seven years, Ezekiel Elliott won't be running onto the field at training camp, and that leaves a lot to be sorted out behind Tony Pollard.

news

Role Call: What To Expect From Mazi Smith

First-round pick Mazi Smith has high expectations for what he can contribute as a Dallas Cowboy, but in year one, his job is simple.

news

Eric Scott Working to Be 'BMF' for Quinn's Defense

Being a rookie sixth-round pick means the road to landing a spot on the 53-man roster will be more challenging, but something about Eric Scott Jr. has Cowboys' coaches beaming.

news

Mailbag: Keep Things Simple For Rookies?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

Mailbag: Does The Work End During Pause?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

McCarthy Intrigued By Waletzko's Position Flex

Listed as a tackle, Matt Waletzko is taking the lead of other linemen this offseason and showing he can play guard as well.

news

Malik Davis Taking Advantage in Pollard's Absence

In a room where the RB2 discussion remains up for debate, Malik Davis has showed in minicamp that he's capable of taking on the extra opportunities.

news

Dan Quinn 'Fired Up' About Cowboys 2023 Defense

There's plenty of reason for Dan Quinn to float around on cloud nine this offseason, and as training camp speeds toward him and the Cowboys, he couldn't be more ready.

Advertising