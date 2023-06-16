Role Call: Edoga Has Potential To Play 4 Spots 

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with guard Chuma Edoga.)

How He Got Here:The Cowboys added Edoga in free agency, hoping he could provide not only some veteran leadership, but position flex to the offensive line. In his career, Edoga started out with the Jets in 2019, played 24 games, with 12 starts, all at offensive tackle. But last season, his only year with the Falcons, Edoga was moved to guard and played two games before suffering a season-ending injury. The Cowboys had guard in mind when they signed him in March, but knowing that he could provide some versatility in more than one spot.

What's Next:: The jury is still out for Edoga and what his role will be. Sometimes, position flex can be a blessing and in other times, a curse. While the ability to play multiple positions can help in value, it also prevents a player from focusing on one spot and perfecting his craft. For Edoga, he was signed as a potential left-guard replacement for Connor McGovern, who signed with the Bills. However, now that both Terence Steele and Tyron Smith have signed/restructured contracts, they are in the mix at tackle, which could push Tyler Smith to guard. For Edoga, he's spent some of the offseason at tackle but it seems as if the Cowboys are valuing his ability to play both spots.

Bet You Didn't Know: In the 2019 NFL Draft, the New York Jets didn't want to risk another pick to go by, trading up just one spot, moving from 93 to 93 overall to grab Edoga, who had a standout career at Southern Cal.