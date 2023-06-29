Role Call | 2023

Role Call: Myles Brooks Ready To Compete in 2023

Jun 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Nick Harris

With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with undrafted cornerback Myles Brooks.

How He Got Here: A three-star recruit out of Pflugerville Hendrickson High School in Central Texas, cornerback Myles Brooks went to Stephen F. Austin out of high school where he played three seasons for the Lumberjacks, recording 17 pass breakups and six interceptions in 31 games. Brooks then transferred to Louisiana Tech for his senior season where he earned second-team All-Conference USA honors after recording three interceptions and eight pass breakups. Brooks competed at the East-West Shrine Bowl and participated at the NFL Combine before going undrafted in April and being picked up shortly thereafter by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

What's Next: In a crowded defensive back room, the focus for Myles Brooks should be to just find his role and run with it. Brooks' length at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds will allow him to physically stand up to the challenge, but making the jump from Conference-USA to the NFL will require a quick adjustment as soon as he touches down at training camp. Brooks is coming off a senior season where he also had to make a quick adjustment going from FCS to FBS competition, but this will be an even heavier task going into the league.

Bet You Didn't Know: In Brooks' senior season of high school, his Hendrickson team faced off against sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn's Round Rock Cedar Ridge team in a district matchup. Vaughn rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown on his way to beating Brooks and Hendrickson, 28-21.

Quotable: "I think I bring athleticism, physicality, and somebody who can get the job done." - Myles Brooks in an interview with 247Sports during his time as a high school recruit.

