Role Call | 2023

Role Call: Overshown Will Be 'Everywhere' in 2023

Jul 05, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

overshown_demarvion_role_call

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. Today, we'll continue with rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

How He Got Here:Technically speaking, Overshown has been "here" all of his life. He was raised in Arp, Texas, just two hours east of Dallas, where he also went to high school before committing to the University of Texas. Getting the nod as the Cowboys third-round pick in 2022 was literally the manifestation of a dream come true for the former First-Team All-Big 12 linebacker whose versatility led the Longhorns defense.

What's Next: A lot of work for Overshown, and at multiple positions. Though listed as a linebacker, his coverage ability is far above what you'd normally find in a traditional LB (because he's a former safety) and, as such, could lend him garnering opportunities in the secondary as well. I expect it to be quite the rousing game of "Where's Waldo?' in training camp when trying to locate Overshown on any given snap.

Bet You Didn't Know: He has a great singing voice. No, seriously, the guy can flat-out croon (yes, I said "croon"). He revealed his talent at the 2022 Cowboys Rookie Premiere when he stood up and sang a crowd favorite — "Your Man" by Josh Turner — to cheers and a round of applause. Go ahead and add vocalist to his position flex as well.

Quotable: "Any and everywhere. … [There's] a plan for me: just moving me around. It's kinda like what I was doing in college. [It's] what you see right now with the Dallas defense — moving a lot of players around. … I know Coach Quinn has a plan for me. I'm just excited to work, whatever they need me to do, I'm gonna do it." - DeMarvion Overshown

Related Content

news

Role Call: Barbon Had Decorated Collegiate Career

The Cowboys have plenty of experience and depth atop the receiver position but after that it'll be interesting. Can rookie Jose Barbon work himself into the equation?

news

Role Call: Speed, Physicality Could Propel Mandell

The Cowboys have upgraded the CB position in the offseason but there's always room for more and that's where a rookie from BYU could work himself into the mix.

news

Role Call: Jalen Moreno-Cropper Relying on Speed

With wide receiver depth spots up for grabs, undraftedrookie Jalen Moreno-Cropper has the context andproduction in his career to compete with some of theCowboys' best.

news

Role Call: Myles Brooks Ready To Compete in 2023

Undrafted free agent rookie Myles Brooks finds himself in a crowded defensive back room but has the size and accolades to compete.

news

Role Call: Sieg Brings Experience To Deep Snapper

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, Trent Sieg joins the Cowboys' special teams unit, bringing plenty of experience to the deep snapper role.

news

Role Call: Banogu Looking For Hometown Reset

Former TCU standout Ben Banogu joined the Cowboys this offseason but is looking to make an impact within a deep group of pass-rushers.

news

Role Call: Asim Richards' OL Versatility Will Be Key

All eyes are on the Cowboys' plan for their offensive line combination(s), and Asim Richards enters the equation with a chance to create some waves.

news

Role Call: Durden's Path from Baseball, D-2 to NFL

A former baseball player who spent a season in the minor leagues, David Durden is looking to catch on as a wide receiver, after a successful college career in Division II.

news

Role Call: T.J. Bass Brings Versatility to O-Line

Can rookie undrafted free agent T.J. Bass separate himself as a potential contributor in the depth of the offensive line in 2023?

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Role Call: Schoonmaker Primed for Early Impact

The exit of Dalton Schultz creates a TE1 void, and while Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have the inside track, Luke Schoonmaker has a great shot at it.

Advertising