Role Call: Sieg Brings Experience To Deep Snapper 

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with long snapper Trent Sieg.)

How He Got Here: Sieg has spent most of his five-year career with the Raiders, both in Oakland and Las Vegas. He was the Raiders' deep snapper from 2019-22, but was recently released in the offseason after some changes to the coaching staff. Las Vegas hired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, who had been in Denver and signed former Broncos vet Jacob Bobenmoyer. That left Sieg as a free agent and the Cowboys decided to sign him to replace Jake McQuaide, who left in free agency to sign with the Lions.

What's Next:: Sieg takes over as the full-time deep snapper and for now, there is no other competition. The Cowboys have been rather efficient on special teams, aside from the extra-point misses last season in the playoffs. But that really wasn't on the deep snapper. Sieg takes over that department looking to bolster the kicking game even more, helping out punter Bryan Anger and whoever wins the kicking job battle.