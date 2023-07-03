Role Call | 2023

Role Call: Speed, Physicality Could Propel Mandell

Jul 03, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

mandell_d'angelo_role_call

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with defensive back D'Angelo Mandell.)

How He Got Here: The BYU standout signed as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of April's NFL Draft. Mandell grew up in San Diego, California where he starred as a defensive back and track star at Del Norte High School. His track events included running the 100, 200 and 400-meter events, catching the attention of multiple power five schools before settling upon BYU. Upon arriving in Provo, he quickly earned snaps on special teams in 2019 before seeing his responsibilities grow throughout his career. He finished with 53 appearances and 24 starts over his career with the Cougars, including 79 tackles and three tackles for loss.

What's Next: It's no secret that Mandell will enter a crowded secondary. With the offseason acquisitions of Stephon Gilmore and Eric Scott Jr., the pressure is on for every young defensive back trying to make the roster. Especially as an undrafted free agent. Mandell plays with an impressive level of quickness to his game. The track speed shows on film, and he has an ability to play in coverage outside. He could possibly fit well in the slot as well with his 6-foot-1 frame. Additionally, there is a willingness to come up and make a tackle that could help him find some reps on special teams early in training camp.

Bet You Didn't Know: Mandell originally committed to BYU in 2017 before leaving the team because of a personal decision. He spent a year reflecting on his career, while bagging groceries, bussing tables, and selling shoes to help his family in San Diego before returning to BYU for a remarkable collegiate career.

Quotable: "On the field I've been really proud of the things he's done. Improving his playing ability and improving his level of trust that he's gained from his teammates and coaches. I'm just looking for him to take off from this moment." BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Mandell during an interview with BYU Sports Nation.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Jalen Moreno-Cropper Relying on Speed

With wide receiver depth spots up for grabs, undraftedrookie Jalen Moreno-Cropper has the context andproduction in his career to compete with some of theCowboys' best.

news

Role Call: Myles Brooks Ready To Compete in 2023

Undrafted free agent rookie Myles Brooks finds himself in a crowded defensive back room but has the size and accolades to compete.

news

Role Call: Sieg Brings Experience To Deep Snapper

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, Trent Sieg joins the Cowboys' special teams unit, bringing plenty of experience to the deep snapper role.

news

Role Call: Banogu Looking For Hometown Reset

Former TCU standout Ben Banogu joined the Cowboys this offseason but is looking to make an impact within a deep group of pass-rushers.

news

Role Call: Asim Richards' OL Versatility Will Be Key

All eyes are on the Cowboys' plan for their offensive line combination(s), and Asim Richards enters the equation with a chance to create some waves.

news

Role Call: Durden's Path from Baseball, D-2 to NFL

A former baseball player who spent a season in the minor leagues, David Durden is looking to catch on as a wide receiver, after a successful college career in Division II.

news

Role Call: T.J. Bass Brings Versatility to O-Line

Can rookie undrafted free agent T.J. Bass separate himself as a potential contributor in the depth of the offensive line in 2023?

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Role Call: Schoonmaker Primed for Early Impact

The exit of Dalton Schultz creates a TE1 void, and while Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have the inside track, Luke Schoonmaker has a great shot at it.

news

Role Call: Princeton Fant Brings Unique Skill-Set

Rookie tight end Princeton Fant joins a talented and young position group, but he brings some uniqueness, having played running back early in his career.

news

Role Call: Edoga Has Potential To Play 4 Spots

The Cowboys signed Chuma Edoga in March with the idea he could compete at left guard, but also knowing he has the ability to play every O-line position but center.

Advertising