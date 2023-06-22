Offseason | 2023

Role Call: T.J. Bass Brings Versatility to O-Line 

Jun 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

bass_tj_role_call

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with guard T.J. Bass.)

How He Got Here: A native of Deming, Wash., offensive lineman T.J. Bass did not have any offers out of his 1A high school and instead opted to go the junior college route where he starred at Butte College in Northern California for two seasons before finishing his college career at Oregon. As a senior, Bass was named first-team All-Pac 12 for the second time while also earning a second-team All-American honor by The Athletic. While Bass was mainly featured at tackle during his time in Eugene, Dallas saw an opportunity to open up Bass' versatility which led to the Cowboys picking him up as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 draft.

What's Next: With opportunity still open and available on the offensive line going into 2023, Bass is not an exception to the long list of offensive linemen vying for firm placement in the second tier of the depth chart. As either a guard or tackle, Bass has potential in the NFL to make an impact, and that chance could come sooner rather than later if a strong training camp and preseason puts him in a position to capitalize on any injuries that could occur up front this season.

Bet You Didn't Know: Bass is one of seven junior college products on the roster for the Cowboys (Josh Ball, DeMarcus Lawrence, Eric Scott Jr., Tyrus Wheat, Sam Williams, Nahshon Wright), giving the franchise the most active players of any team in the league that went the JUCO route.

Quotable: "It looks like football comes pretty easy to him. He doesn't blink, and that's a real pro attribute for a young player. He has a subtle fire confidence to him. He seems very natural and I feel strongly that we'll have position flex [with Bass]." - Mike McCarthy in his final minicamp press conference about Bass' early play.

Related Content

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Mailbag: Can Gallimore Bounce Back in 2023?

We've seen Neville Gallimore have success. But with the addition of Mazi Smith and keeping Hankins, what should we expect from Gallimore this year?

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Battle Lines: Huge Offseason Upgrades to CB Spot

A year ago, the Cowboys struggled to find depth at cornerback but they made a big attempt to fix that in 2023, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

news

Role Call: Schoonmaker Primed for Early Impact

The exit of Dalton Schultz creates a TE1 void, and while Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have the inside track, Luke Schoonmaker has a great shot at it.

news

Mailbag: Building A Team Less Reliant on QB?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Role Call: Princeton Fant Brings Unique Skill-Set

Rookie tight end Princeton Fant joins a talented and young position group, but he brings some uniqueness, having played running back early in his career.

news

Battle Lines: How Tyron Smith Affects OT Position

Injuries have plagued the offensive tackle group in the past, but a re-energized veteran group paired with hungry depth creates one of the more fascinating position groups going into 2023.

Advertising