Offseason | 2023

Role Call: What To Expect From Mazi Smith

Jun 14, 2023 at 03:03 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230602 DAL Mazi Smith06
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
02 June 2023: Mazi Smith (58) of the Dallas Cowboys during an OTA practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll begin with first-round pick Mazi Smith.)

How He Got Here:: Being on the backend of the first round in this year's NFL Draft, the Cowboys had a multitude of options both going into the draft and when selection No. 26 reared around the corner. There were debates within the fanbase and in the war room about selecting an interior offensive lineman, a tight end or even an elite wide receiver to add to the depth of that room, but rush defense support jumped out as arguably the biggest need ahead of the draft which led to the selection of Michigan All-Big Ten defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The Cowboys have had a large amount of success in early draft picks as of late (although a fellow Michigan defensive lineman in Taco Charlton is an exception to that trend), and with Smith's high floor as a run defender up the middle, it's easy to see why the selection was made.

What's Next:: Smith comes into Dallas with an expectation to provide immediate support with his 6-foot-3, 337-pound frame in the run game for a Cowboys defense that was 22nd in rushing yards allowed in 2022. His job in year one is simple: plug the middle. Anything beyond that is playing with house money – such as his expected pass-rush unlocking under Dan Quinn – and anything additional he can contribute will only help solidify his role as the starting defensive tackle with Johnathan Hankins still factored into the equation. Adding strength to the defensive line room will also play a key role in what Smith can contribute in year one as Cowboys veterans have already pointed to his power being some of the strongest seen on the defensive line in recent times.

Bet You Didn't Know: Mazi Smith came in at No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's College Football "Freaks List" on The Athletic in 2022 ahead of his senior season because of his combination of size and agility. Feldman called Smith "so rare, in fact, it's hard to find the right superlative to begin with." Other players in the list's top ten included Marvin Harrison Jr., Kelee Ringo and fellow first-round pick Calijah Kancey.

QuotableL: "If you're not doubling me, then you don't respect what I do." - Mazi Smith during a midseason press conference in 2022 as a senior at Michigan.

Related Content

news

Updates: Camp Ends With No Big Injury Concerns

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Battle Lines: RB Room Has a Great Problem in '23

For the first time in more than seven years, Ezekiel Elliott won't be running onto the field at training camp, and that leaves a lot to be sorted out behind Tony Pollard.

news

Eric Scott Working to Be 'BMF' for Quinn's Defense

Being a rookie sixth-round pick means the road to landing a spot on the 53-man roster will be more challenging, but something about Eric Scott Jr. has Cowboys' coaches beaming.

news

Mailbag: Keep Things Simple For Rookies?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

Mailbag: Does The Work End During Pause?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

McCarthy Intrigued By Waletzko's Position Flex

Listed as a tackle, Matt Waletzko is taking the lead of other linemen this offseason and showing he can play guard as well.

news

Malik Davis Taking Advantage in Pollard's Absence

In a room where the RB2 discussion remains up for debate, Malik Davis has showed in minicamp that he's capable of taking on the extra opportunities.

news

Dan Quinn 'Fired Up' About Cowboys 2023 Defense

There's plenty of reason for Dan Quinn to float around on cloud nine this offseason, and as training camp speeds toward him and the Cowboys, he couldn't be more ready.

news

OC Says Cooks Fueling Tolbert's 'Incredible Camp'

OC Brian Schottenheimer is excited about Jalen Tolbert's offseason and he's giving some of the credit to veteran Brandin Cooks.

news

Mailbag: Does This Offense Need Dalvin Cook?

Now that he's been waived, is Dalvin Cook a good idea for the Cowboys and does this offense really need him?

news

Spagnola: This Unlikely Comeback Story Continues

The road to the NFL can be different for all players, but all that really matters once you get here is ... Can You Play?

Advertising