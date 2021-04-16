Roster Reset: Have They Done Enough At DT?

Continuing the injury-plagued theme of 2020, Hill was showing promise in his second season before being lost for the year with a torn ACL. Gallimore needed time to adjust to the NFL, as he hardly contributed in the first six weeks of the season. The rookie came on strong, however, as he managed to finish with 28 tackles and four tackles for loss – the vast majority of that coming after Halloween.

Those three, combined with Urban and Watkins, comprise the vast majority of the depth chart. Throw in Justin Hamilton and Walter Palmore, and that's where things currently sit.

What's Next: This is all very typical Cowboy free agency maneuvering.

With the new additions locked in, the Cowboys have five veterans with NFL experience who can man the middle of their line. They don't need to force the issue at defensive tackle, simply because they need to.